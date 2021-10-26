COOL YULE – A Concert Of Jazzy Holiday Songs Announced At Hammer Theatre

Downtown San José will be extra chill this holiday season when the San José State University Jazz Orchestra returns to Hammer Theatre Center with Cool Yule, a jazz concert featuring the festive and familiar sounds of favorite holiday songs.

The evening will begin with a special guest performance by Valley Christian High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Marcus Wolfe. Directed by Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Lington, this diverse group of SJSU music majors' unique spin on holiday classics is sure to put audiences in a mellow holiday mood.

Cool Yule will be performed 7:30pm, Tuesday, December 7 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($29) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center will require proof of full vaccination for all patrons to attend any performance or event. Attendees must provide their vaccine card, either paper or a digital copy, showing their name and date of final shot (must be two weeks prior), and a corresponding photo ID. All patrons and staff will also be required to mask indoors until further notice. Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs are available here: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

Directed by Dr. Aaron Lington, the San Jose State University Jazz Orchestra provides students with an opportunity to perform traditional and contemporary repertoire from an array of composers spanning over 50 years of Jazz history. Activate hails, "SJSU Jazz Orchestra knows a few numbers of their own. This diverse group of music majors are well versed in diverse styles- from classical to Afro-Latin jazz." Students are selected for this ensemble by audition only.

Aaron Lington is a Grammy Award-winning artist and educator. In 2011, he was named the "Jazz Educator of the Year" by the California Music Educators Association. Candance Magazine declares, "Lington and compatriots come up with a wonderful and totally American jazz sound, [resulting in] a solid mainstream set based on some sweet melodic improvisation."

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The 528-seat theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, the popular National Geographic Live! speaker series to the acclaimed National Theatre Livefilm screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.