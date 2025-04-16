Broadway Couple Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar Take the Stage at the Nikko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO will present Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood on April 25, 2025. The pair boast resumes including some of Broadway's most popular hits-including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story.

Join this real-life couple for an evening of out-of this-world vocals and delightful choreography. Harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, with a modern twist this award-winning couple promises an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.

Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on April 18 and April 19, at 8 pm. Cover charges are $70.27 ($59.00 + $11.27 fees) Tickets and information are available at www.feinsteinssf.com. Tickets for BroadwayWorld readers; use ACCESS CODE: BWAYWORLD for $51.73 cover charge ($41 + 10.73 fees).

Comments