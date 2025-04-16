News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Couple Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar Take the Stage at the Nikko

The pair boast resumes including some of Broadway's most popular hits-including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Broadway Couple Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar Take the Stage at the Nikko Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO will present Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood on April 25, 2025. The pair boast resumes including some of Broadway's most popular hits-including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story.

Join this real-life couple for an evening of out-of this-world vocals and delightful choreography. Harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, with a modern twist this award-winning couple promises an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.

Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on April 18 and April 19, at 8 pm. Cover charges are $70.27 ($59.00 + $11.27 fees) Tickets and information are available at www.feinsteinssf.com. Tickets for BroadwayWorld readers; use ACCESS CODE: BWAYWORLD for $51.73 cover charge ($41 + 10.73 fees).



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos