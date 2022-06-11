Brian Copeland Debuts New Work, GRANDMA & ME at The Marsh San Francisc

The Marsh San Francisco presents GRANDMA & ME: An Ode to Single Parents, the highly anticipated new solo show by award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland (Not a Genuine Black Man, The Waiting Period, The Scion, The Jewelry Box).

Copeland, whose critically-acclaimed Not a Genuine Black Man has earned the title of longest running solo show in San Francisco history, unveils a work that examines the issues of single parenting, and asks what it truly means to be a father.

Dedicated to the memory of Copeland's grandmother, Lena Mae Arbee, GRANDMA & ME is filled with Copeland's trademark style of wit, laughter, and tears.

Performances run September 9 - October 20, 2022.

WHERE:

The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco

(between 21st & 22nd Streets)

Parking is available at New Mission Bartlett Garage

(21st St between Mission & Valencia)

Bart Station (closest): Mission & 24th Street

TICKETS:

$25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm -4:00pm).