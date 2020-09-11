Berkeley Repertory Theatre Announces Free Nationwide Radio Play Of IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE

The production can be heard on Tuesday, October 13 at 5PM PST/8PM EST via YouTube.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer today announced a new adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' novel, It Can't Happen Here. Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis' darkly satirical It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. In 2016 Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage adaptation of Lewis' prescient novel; one week after that production ended, the presidential election roiled our nation. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production with the same director and much of the original cast, but this time as a radio play in four episodes, just in time for the 2020 presidential election. The audio drama is being offered free to organizations across the country. Berkeley Rep intends for the project to encourage dialogue and motivate citizens to exercise their civic power and vote.

The radio production, in collaboration with broadcast partners including American Conservatory Theater, Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, La Jolla Playhouse, Roundabout Theatre Company, Seattle Repertory Theatre, South Coast Repertory, and many others, can be heard on Tuesday, October 13 at 5PM PST/8PM EST via YouTube. Berkeley Rep's former Artistic Director Tony Taccone along with screenwriter Bennett S. Cohen returns with the original director, two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson. The trio previously collaborated on It Can't Happen Here when it had its premiere at Berkeley Rep in 2016.

Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) will join many of the previous cast members to bring this political drama to life.

"I am incredibly proud to help Tony, Bennett, Lisa, and this amazing cast reimagine this vital story in a new format - this is the first significant producing project we have taken on since the pandemic hit, and I can't imagine a more timely story," says Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "In 1936, shortly after the novel's publication, Sinclair Lewis created a theatrical version of It Can't Happen Here which was produced by the WPA, opening simultaneously in theatres across the country. We at Berkeley Rep are delighted to now build upon that legacy by partnering with theatres from New York to Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, up and down the West Coast and numerous places in between to share this story for free with the widest possible audience. This play is a reminder of the power that we as citizens have to determine our elected officials, and a call to action to exercise that power at the polls."

A live Q&A session with the creative team will take place following the broadcast.

