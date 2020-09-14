Berkeley Rep Offers New Online Workshops

The series features artists from Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Culture Clash, and more!

As part of Berkeley Rep's virtual programming, on October 3, 2020, for six consecutive Saturdays, a group of the Theatre's esteemed artists will lead virtual three-hour workshops, each on a different aspect of theatrical art-making. Deep Dive: Further Your Craft with Berkeley Rep Artistic Innovators will engage participants in active ways, and provide insight into how working professionals approach their art. Available as a series or individually, these sessions will energize your mind and push you to Further Your Craft.

Due to the pandemic, spring and summer courses quickly pivoted online with great success. Building on that demand, in addition to the courses on sale now, Berkeley Rep is adding this series to continue to connect the Berkeley Rep community to high-caliber artists.

"Throughout the pandemic, engaging with adults and young people through virtual classrooms has been a joy, not only for the participants but also for us and for our faculty as well," says Rachel Hull, director of the School of Theatre. "We have been amazed by the creativity and connectivity that has sprung up in each unique class. Berkeley Rep is delighted to offer another way to connect in partnership with some of our favorite artists, where members of our community can explore their own artistic practices. And I'm especially excited that we've carved out spots for our emerging artists in each workshop to connect and engage with us and each other."

Deep Dive Series

October 3, 5-8pm PST - "Get Your Playwriting Wheels Turning" presented by playwright Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band, King of the Yees)

Writers often are asked, "Where do your ideas come from?" In this class, we will explore how to take thoughts, fragments, and inklings, and transform them into building blocks for a play. By the end of the session, you will no longer be wondering how to start, you will be off and running.

October 10, 1-4pm PST - "Navigating the Director/Designer Partnership" with director Lisa Peterson & Tony Award-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck

Award-winning director/designer team Lisa Peterson (An Iliad, The Good Book) and Rachel Hauck (Hadestown) provide an inside look at how directors and designers collaborate. Discuss real-life success stories, as well as communication breakdowns. Bring your own questions and curiosities, and learn how to make the most out of this crucial relationship.

October 17, 1-4pm PST - "Stay Calm and Book the Gig!" with Jarvis B. Manning, Jr. (Ain't Too Proud -The Life and Times of The Temptations)

An interactive class about the ever-evolving entertainment industry audition process. We will discuss the must-haves, do's and don'ts, tactics for success, and more. There will be a mock dance call, vocal audition, cold readings, and other fun surprises. The idea of a professional audition can be scary - in this class we will discuss the ways to enjoy the ride!

October 24, 1-4pm PST - "Lyric-writing" with Nathan Tysen

Join Broadway lyricist Nathan Tysen (Amélie: A New Musical, Tuck Everlasting, Paradise Square, A Killer Party) for an immersion into musical theatre lyric writing. This fun and interactive workshop will cover basic terminology, different song structures, and tools for collaborating with a composer. You will also learn how to make a song drive your plot forward, by identifying proper song placement in scenes and strong lyrical hooks.

November 7, 1-4 PST - Topic to be Announced with Caldwell Tidicue, aka Bob the Drag Queen

Caldwell Tidicue (recently seen on Berkeley Rep's stage in Angels in America and aka Bob the Drag Queen, Season 8 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race) will teach a yet-to-be-titled class loosely based around solo performance and how to pitch it.

November 14, 1-4 PST - "Playwriting Workshop: Culture Clash, Comedy, Tragedy, and Social Justice" with Culture Clash

Join Culture Clash members Richard Montoya and Herbert Siguenza and learn how they create and develop their unique plays about social justice. The workshop will guide students on how to research and develop data for a play or solo performance. Bring your ideas and questions and jam with these veterans of the American theatre!

Cost for participants $115 - Non-Refundable, Series discount ($600 for the whole series)

Emerging Artist Reserved Spots ($35) - Berkeley Rep is setting aside spots for Emerging Artists in their respective field. To be entered into the lottery for a Deep Dive Emerging Artist spot, please fill out the interest form located at https://bit.ly/3hy3CF8. Emerging Artists can receive one workshop at the discounted rate through a randomized lottery.

The Deep Dive series is in addition to the suite of ongoing adult, teen, and youth classes available at Berkeley Rep this fall and onsale now.

