Berkeley Rep Names Sam Linden As Director Of Finance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkeley Repertory Theatre has appointed Sam Linden as the award-winning theatre company's Director of Finance. In this role, Linden will lead all accounting, financial management, risk management, and payroll/benefits functions at Berkeley Rep.



“I am so excited to welcome Sam to the leadership team at Berkeley Rep,” said Parrish. “He brings an incredible background in financial management and reporting, strategy, and financial planning and analysis for organizations large and small that will help us take our theatrical storytelling, innovation, and community building efforts to new heights. I am looking forward to working and collaborating with him to steward Berkeley Rep's resources and build on the incredible momentum at the organization right now.”



"I'm thrilled to get to be part of Berkeley Rep's storied history and its transformational impact on the American theatre,” said Linden. “I'm looking forward to joining Tom, Johanna, and the rest of the Berkeley Rep team and larger artistic community as we create groundbreaking new work and unforgettable experiences for audiences."



Linden comes to Berkeley Rep from Beth Morrison Projects, one of the nation's premiere contemporary opera companies, where he has served as the Executive Director since 2022. At BMP, he led a major strategic planning process, professionalized their financial management and reporting systems, and redesigned budget projection processes and fiscal policies to allow for more accurate and equitable financial decision-making. Prior to BMP he worked as a Senior Consultant at TDC, working across the arts and culture sector; his client work included shepherding business planning processes, grantmaking strategies, financial turnarounds, and large-scale mergers for performing arts institutions, funders, museums, and arts service organizations.



Earlier in his career, he held roles in management, strategy, marketing, education, and operations at Yale Repertory Theatre, LaPlaca Cohen, Center Theater Group, the Yale Cabaret, and various community-based arts education organizations. Sam holds a BA with honors in music from Harvard University, an MFA in Theater Management from the Yale School of Drama, and an MBA from the Yale School of Management. He is also a trained facilitator around issues of equity and inclusion through ArtEquity, a leading diversity consulting firm. As a composer, lyricist, and librettist, he is an alumni of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop.

Comments