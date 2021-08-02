Berkeley Rep Announces Anthony Jackson as New Director of School of Theatre

Berkeley Rep announced today that it has named Anthony Jackson as the new director for its School of Theatre. Jackson has worked at Berkeley Rep for six seasons, serving as the manager for Training and Community Programs and most recently as the associate director of the School of Theatre. In these roles, he has overseen Berkeley Rep's nationally recognized Teen Council and fellowship programs and supported the full range of the School's programs. Before coming to Berkeley Rep, he worked in the community engagement department at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., teaching in all of its education programs and overseeing community partnerships and training programs.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity to continue my journey at Berkeley Rep," says Jackson. "This is a place that celebrates and encourages lifelong learning. I plan to build upon that strong tradition and deepen the connection between our students and the work we present on stage at Berkeley Rep. It is also of the upmost importance to me that the racial equity work that we have done this past year continues, and as we invite audiences and students back into our buildings we share our learnings with them and invite them on the journey of becoming an antiracist institution with us."

"We are thrilled to promote Anthony Jackson into the role of director," says Managing Director Susie Medak. "Over the past six years Anthony has demonstrated solid leadership skills, hard work, creativity and has terrific ideas for the future of SOT. I know Anthony will do a wonderful job and continue to be an asset to the organization."

Jackson replaces Rachel Hull, Berkeley Rep's former director, School of Theatre. Jackson will begin his new role on September 1, 2021.

Anthony A. Jackson Bio

Anthony A. Jackson (he/him/his) is a director, deviser, educator, and arts administrator. He currently serves as the associate director of the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre, where he oversees the Teen Council and fellowship programs, among other projects. Duties include programming the annual Teen One-Acts Festival and the Young Writers of Color Collective workshops and final presentation at Berkeley Rep's acclaimed new-play development program, The Ground Floor. He also serves as a mentor for 15 teens who are part of the Core Council teen leadership program. Previously, Jackson was at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., where he taught in all of the community engagement department's programming as the training programs manager and previously as the partnership manager. Jackson has traveled to India and Croatia as a guest artist with the U.S. Department of State, devising original plays with Arena Stage's Voices of Now program. He has also presented workshops at the American Alliance for Theatre Education, Theatre Communications Group Conference, as well as the Southeastern Theatre Conference. In 2019 he was selected to be a member of the artEquity cohort. As an actor he has toured the U.S. and has performed with the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Olney Theatre, Arena Stage, and other regional theatres.