Berkeley Playhouse Will Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in May

Berkeley Playhouse continues its 13th season of musical theater productions with Little Shop of Horrors, performing May 27 to July 3, 2022.

Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Ryan Weible, music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, and choreographed by Allison Paraiso.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years. Meek floral assistant Seymour stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II"-after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour-as long as he keeps feeding it...

THE CAST: Romelo Urbi as SEYMOUR, Chanel Tilghman as AUDREY, Billy Raphael as MR. MUSHNIK, Jordan Smith as ORIN SCRIVELLO, D.D.S / ENSEMBLE, *B Noel Thomas as AUDREY II, Lucca Troutman as RONNETTE, Jennifer Marie Frazier as CRYSTAL, Kennedy Joy Fullard as CHIFFON, Miles Meckling as ENSEMBLE, and Alyssa Fredzess as ENSEMBLE.

*Denotes member of Actor's Equity Association, the union representing professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

PREVIEWS: Friday, May 27 at 7 pm, and Saturday, May 28 at 1pm

OPENS: May 28 at 7 pm

PRESS: May 28 at 7 pm

CLOSES: Sunday, July 3 at 2 pm

PERFORMANCES: Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning May 27, 2022. Press night will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 7pm. Tickets (ranging from $25-$44) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

TICKETS: For tickets ($25 for previews, $29-$44 for regular performances) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change at any time.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN: There will be one "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, June 16, at 7 pm. This season, patrons can purchase tickets for our Pay What You Can Nights in advance by reserving at Berkeleyplayhouse.org! Seating for this performance is general admission. We suggest a donation of $20 but can accept a minimum of $5. There is a limit of 6 tickets per purchaser.