Berkeley Playhouse To Present Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Berkeley Playhouse continues its 22/23 Season with Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, performing November 4 to December 23, 2022.



Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is directed and choreographed by Dane Paul Andres, vocal directed by Camden Daly, and conducted by Jessica Igarashi.



This Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical based on the beloved children's book is a captivating tale that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a young girl in England with incredible wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, but is constantly underestimated by her family and bullied by mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Matilda finds hope in her schoolteacher Miss Honey, who appreciates the child's extraordinary personality. Will Matilda find the courage to stand up to her foes, changing her life and her fellow pupils' for the better?



THE CAST: Gregory Lynch as Miss Trunchbull; Mark P. Robinson as Mr. Wormwood; Mary Kalita as Mrs. Wormwood; Jordan Battle as Miss Phelps; Chanel Tilghman as Miss Honey; Austine Delos Santos as Rudolpho / Ensemble; Milo Boland as Doctor / Escapologist / Ensemble / US Mr. Wormwood; Catherine Traceski as Ensemble / Understudy Miss Trunchbull; McKay Elwood as Ensemble / Sergei / Understudy for Doctor & Escapologist; Dale Tanner as Ensemble / Understudy Mrs. Wormwod; Kris Anthony Williams as Children's Entertainer / Ensemble; Maia Campbell as Ensemble / Understudy for Miss Honey; Leo Diazas Ensemble / Understudy Sergei, Rudolpho; Kennedy Joy Fullard as Acrobat / Ensemble; Kacie Jean Hennessy as Ensemble / Understudy for Acrobat; and No'Eau Kahalekulu as Ensemble / Understudy Mrs. Phelps.



THE YOUTH CASTS: Miranda Klein and Ozzie Schaffer as Matilda; Camden Greathouse and Henry Vanhouten as Michael; Tara Akhavan and Ginger Dreicer as Lavender; Astro Camacho and Charlotte Fisher as Bruce; Lucy Fisch and Danielle Sutro as Hortensia; Kyle Walsh and Mars Silva as Tommy; Kate Cheng and Katelyn Eugenio as Alice; McKenzie Lopezlira and Keenan Moran as Eric; Lily Stein and Madelyn Simon as Amanda; Sofia Rose and Max Messinger as Nigel; and Jayna Manning, Lily Black, Mateo Garcia, and Sarah Ousterhout as Ensemble.



Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning November 4, 2022. Press can reserve comps for performances running Saturday, November 5, through Sunday, November 20. Tickets (ranging from $30-$49) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.



PAY WHAT YOU CAN: There will be one "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, November 17, at 7pm. This promotion is cash only at the door-no reservations required. Seating for this performance is general admission. We suggest a donation of $20, but can accept a minimum of $5. There is a limit of 6 tickets per purchaser.

