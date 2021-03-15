BWW Review: [HIEROGLYPH] at SF Playhouse

[hieroglyph]

Written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Directed by Margo Hall

Co-produced by San Francisco Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre

[hieroglyph], by Chicago-based writer Ericka Dickerson-Despenza, is a tough, oft uncomfortable perspective on broken families, sexual violence, racism and displacement. Not for the faint of heart or those hoping for a fun-filled night of theatre, this co-production between SF Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre doesn't pull its punches in its authenticity and the human carnage collateral damage its exposes.

Davis Despenza Hayes (Jamella Cross*) and her father Ernest Hayes (Khary L. Moye*) talk about Davis's grades at her new school.

Directed by Lorraine Hansberry Theatre Artistic Director and award-winning actor/director/playwright Margo Hall, the story centers on 13-year-old Davis and her father Ernest, displaced to Chicago from post Katrina New Orleans. It's tough enough adjusting after being uprooted from her mother and friends, but Davis is also struggling with the after shocks of sexual abuse by a family friend.

Davis, played with emotional rawness by Jamella Cross, is an artist whose portraits all contain strange hieroglyphs. She comes to the attention of her art teacher Ms. T (Safiya Fredericks) who attempts to help Davis adjust. A third female figure presented is Lea (Anna Marie Sharpe), Davis' new vivacious friend who teaches Davis the ways of Chicago teens.

Leah (Anna Marie Sharpe, right) helps Davis (Jamella Cross*) study for an algebra test.

All three female images are damaged by sexual violence: Davis and Ms. T by family and Leah by a gang of school friends. The dark reality of their experiences cannot be understated or ignored. They are victims not trying to make sense of their circumstances, but of surviving. Even Ernest, who dotes on his daughter and is a symbol of the caring father, goes a bit too far with Ms. T. His advances are marked with the age-old chauvinistic adage that she seemed to want it by the way she was dressed.

SF Playhouse Co-Artistic Director Bill English provided the Scenic Design on his roundabout stage, Teddy Hulsker provides the projected graphics of Davis' artwork, Everett Elton Bradman delivers excellent sound design and original music, and Kevin Myrick lights the production in vibrant primary colors that accentuate the emotional palette.

Ernest Hayes (Khary L. Moye) discusses his daughter's artwork with her art teacher, Ms. T. (Safiya Fredericks)

Males don't fare to well in [hieroglyph] but this is the female perspectives of writer Dickerson-Despenza, whose work is part of planned 10-play Katrina Cycle of plays focused on the effects of Hurricane Katrina in and beyond New Orleans. There's a lot of heavy-duty emotional acting scenes and Director Margo Hall brings out the frustrations, anger and pain in the characters without allowing the piece to fall into melodrama.

[hieroglyph] will be available for streaming March 13 - April 4. Patrons may support the organization of their choice by purchasing tickets ($15 - $100) from Lorraine Hansberry Theatre at lhtsf.org or from San Francisco Playhouse at sfplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli