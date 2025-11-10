 tracker
BLADE RUNNER LIVE is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

Detective Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) must continue as Replicant Hunter following the escape of 4 Replicants from colonies who’ve returned to earth.

By: Nov. 10, 2025
BLADE RUNNER LIVE is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre ImageExperience Ridley Scott’s visionary Blade Runner (2007 Final Cut) on a vast HD screen while Vangelis' synthesizer-led score is performed by The Avex Ensemble for the first time in-sync with the 1982 motion picture. This multi-Academy Award-nominated cult classic comes to life on stage at Blade Runner Live, performing at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. PT.
 
Blade Runner LIVE is a production of Avex Classics International. By arrangement with Warner Bros.




