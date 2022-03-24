BIGGEST LITTLE FARM Will Be Presented By Sustainable Lafayette At Town Hall Theatre

Sustainable Lafayette presents their second movie screening of the year at Town Hall Theatre.

"The Biggest Little Farm" chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature's conflicts, the Chester's unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons, and our wildest imagination.

Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature's call, "The Biggest Little Farm" provides us all a vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.

"The Biggest Little Farm" has been featured at numerous Film Festivals including the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, the 2019 San Francisco International Film Festival, and the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The film was a winner at the Boulder International Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Sustainable Lafayette has had a long relationship with Town Hall Theatre where they have presented short films and talks on environmental issues. This presentation will be the second Sustainable Lafayette has hosted at Town Hall since March 2020. "The Biggest Little Farm" is being presented for free thanks to Sustainable Lafayette.

"The Biggest Little Farm" is rated PG for mild thematic elements. Some material may not be suitable for children, Parental guidance is suggested.

ABOUT THE FILM

"The Biggest Little Farm" (2018)

Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes

Director: John Chester

Executive Producers: Laurie David and Erica Messer

Producers: Sandra Keats and John Chester

Starring: John and Molly Chester

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE LAFAYETTE

Sustainable Lafayette's mission is to provide the community of Lafayette with the information, inspiration, tools, and assistance that facilitate the adoption of sustainable practices. Furthermore, they seek to act as a model, mentor, and partner for other interested communities.

They work in a collaborative, practical, and constructive manner. They build on success already underway and localize information and tools to be the most relevant and useful for their community. They try to partner with organizations inside and outside of Lafayette that can help achieve their mission.

They serve the people and organizations within Lafayette that play a role in the community's sustainability (residents, local businesses, schools, property owners, city government, and community organizations) in order to benefit the environment and future generations.

More information can be found at SustainableLafayette.org.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE COMPANY

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. In December of 2021 Town Hall Theatre Company became the owners of the historical Town Hall Theatre which had been maintained by the Lafayette Improvement Association since its construction in 1914.