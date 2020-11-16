BATS Improv Stays Home For The Holidays With Brand New Weekend Shows

BATS has filled their virtual theater schedule with great new shows that are playful, interactive, and heartwarming.

Put your feet up, grab your favorite drink and sit back and join the BATS improvisers as they entertain & lift your spirit during the holidays! As we say goodbye to 2020 (hooray!) BATS has filled their virtual theater schedule with great new shows that are playful, interactive, and heartwarming.

"We are very excited to share these new, innovative live shows with our BATS community," said BATS Artistic Director Lisa Rowland. "There's something for everyone. Our Thanksgiving weekend show, "Friendsgiving" is designed to give you a lovely and longed-for feeling of gathering with friends to celebrate; Audience Choice will let YOU choose the narrative twists and turns as our improvisers give you just what you ask for. We then dive whole-heartedly into the awkwardness of not only office holiday parties, but office holiday parties on Zoom; finally, we end the holiday season with something we can ALL love to hate (but really love) --- the happy-ending Hallmark movie! We are ready this holiday season for some BATS style fun and look forward to sharing it with you."

November 27/28: Friendsgiving, directed by Regina Saisi - A feel-good Thanksgiving show featuring a getaway gathering of friends. Come along for the reunions, the old flames and grudges, the reminiscences and nostalgia that accompanies any gathering, and remember the sweetness of a group gathered!

December 4/5: Audience Choice Holiday Adventure, directed by William Hall - What happens next? You tell us! In this improvised story, the audience will get to weigh in from time to time to let the actors know which direction they should take! Using zoom polls to get Realtime input from the audience, BATS Improvisors will follow your lead and see where it takes them!

December 11/12: Office Holiday Party: Zoom Edition directed by Dave Dennison. We all know the trials and tribulations of a work life on zoom. Well, come watch the BATS Improvisors recreate your favorite zoom characters - Bobby from HR who's always muted. Maria who sits way too close to her computer. The soft-talker. The one with pets! And see how they put their holiday celebrations into a virtual world.

December 18/19: Feel-good Holiday Hallmark Movie, directed by Jenny Rosen. In the classic style of our favorite happy-ending hallmark holiday escapist films, BATS Improv will produce an entirely improvised and unpredictable one of their own! Inspired by your suggestions this story is sure to give you all the feels.

December 20: Tales for the Longest Night, directed by Kimberly MacLean: An exciting evening of true stories on the solstice. Tales of holiday experiences, celebrations and customs, curated to include a diverse set of experiences from the community built around BATS.

Public Information: The live streamed shows are free with a suggested donation of $10 ($5 for student shows). Virtual doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For more details visit www.improv.org.

