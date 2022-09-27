BATS Improv Presents THINGS THAT GO 'BLANK' IN THE NIGHT
Each night different stories unfold, all completely made up on the spot. What horrors await our performers? Come find out!
Things That Go "Bump"? "Ah-choo"? "Surprise"? "Moo"? Things That Go "Blank" in the Night is an improvised homage to horror anthology movies like Creepshow and the V/H/S series.
Each night different stories unfold, all completely made up on the spot. What horrors await the performers? Come find out!
Tickets for all three nights here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199505®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.improv.org%2Fshows%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Directed by Nikki Zapanta and Derek Yee