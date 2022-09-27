BATS Improv Presents THINGS THAT GO 'BLANK' IN THE NIGHT

Things That Go "Bump"? "Ah-choo"? "Surprise"? "Moo"? Things That Go "Blank" in the Night is an improvised homage to horror anthology movies like Creepshow and the V/H/S series.

Each night different stories unfold, all completely made up on the spot. What horrors await the performers? Come find out!

Tickets for all three nights available at improv.org

Directed by Nikki Zapanta and Derek Yee