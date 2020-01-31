BATS Improv Announces Special Valentine's Day Show

BATS Improv, the Bay Area's premier improvisational performing company and improv training school, presents Love, San Francisco Style. A show for those in love, those looking for love, and those trying to avoid the whole thing at all costs.

Love makes the world go 'round...and it also makes for great improv. Join BATS for a night of short and medium length improvised love stories in every age, at every stage, and wherever else the audience suggestions might take them.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $17 online, $20 at the door. Group rates available online. To purchase visit www.improv.org or call 415- 474-6776.





