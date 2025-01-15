Aziz Ansari is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning comedian, actor, director, and writer Aziz Ansari is bringing his new “Hypothetical Tour” to BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. and tickets are now on sale.

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer and comedian. He co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE for which he has won two Emmy’s for Outstanding Comedy Writing as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. In October of 2025, he will release the film GOOD FORTUNE which he wrote, directed, and costars with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

He is also known for co-starring in NBC’s PARKS AND RECREATION and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. His latest special NIGHTCLUB COMEDIAN is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Ruvan Wijesooriya

Comments