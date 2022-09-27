Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Feinstein's At The Nikko in October

Ann Hampton Callaway - The Judy Garland Songbook comes to Feinstein's At The Nikko at 222 Mason Street San Francisco, CA. Performances are Wednesday, October 26 & Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 8:00 PM PDT (Doors 7:00 PM PDT).

Pop/jazz singer/songwriter and Tony nominated Broadway star, Ann Hampton Callaway, continues her celebrated legacy series with a dazzling tribute to one of America's brightest lights- the incomparable Judy Garland.

Laced with fascinating stories, Callaway artfully takes us through highlights of Judy's career, bringing fresh takes on signature songs from her many Hollywood movies- The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, Summer Stock, Girl Crazy and A Star is Born. And to honor this year's 60th anniversary of "the greatest night of show business history," Callaway's showstopper finale delivers nine beloved songs from "Judy at Carnegie Hall."

With Callaway's passionate delivery of some of the finest songs ever written, this special event is not to be missed

Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking.

