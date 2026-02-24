Andrew Bird to Team Up with SF Symphony for THE MYSTERIOUS PRODUCTION OF EGGS Anniversary Concert

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With a distinctive sound that resists categorization, Grammy Award-nominated violinist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird will make his debut with the San Francisco Symphony on August 1.

Balancing swelling sounds with jazz, folk, and pop melodies in an unforgettable display of unique virtuosity, Bird celebrates the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed record The Mysterious Production of Eggs. Featuring a top-to-bottom album performance with orchestral arrangements, Bird caps off the performance with a suite of fan-favorite tunes from his near 30-year repertoire.

Since beginning his recording career in 1997, Andrew Bird has released 18 albums and performed extensively across the globe, headlining concerts at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and festivals worldwide. Bird has been a featured TED Talks presenter, a New Yorker Festival guest, and an op-ed contributor for the New York Times. He performed as the Whistling Caruso in Disney's The Muppets and scored the FX series Baskets. Shortly after receiving his 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album, Bird made his professional acting debut in the cast of FX's Fargo. In 2026, Bird celebrates the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed record The Mysterious Production of Eggs with a limited run of concerts, performing the record for the first time in its entirety alongside a full orchestra.