Amy Grant, Tig Notaro and More Are Heading to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Below is a list of upcoming shows at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets for all shows are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. The patron services office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays except when a show is scheduled, for which the box office will open at 4 p.m. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

MARCH



Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series: Ballet Hispánico

Sunday March 1, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$49

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground. The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company, whose vision of social equity, cultural identity, and quality arts education for all drives its programs. Ballet Hispánico, a role model in and for the Latino community, is inspiring creativity and social awareness in our neighborhoods and across the country by providing access to

arts education.

More Info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/rodney-strong-vineyards-dance-series-presents-ballet-hispanico/



Brittany Howard

Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $55

As the frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, Howard has become one of music's most celebrated figures-the band has won four Grammys (out of its nine nominations), and she has performed everywhere from the Obama White House to the main stage at Lollapalooza, where she sang with Paul McCartney at his invitation. But for her solo debut, Jaime, Howard boldly decided to explore new directions, with diverse instrumentation and arrangements and intimate, revelatory lyrics.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/brittany-howard/



Whiskey Myers

Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $29-$39

Led by front man Cody Cannon, Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,000 live shows since their formation in 2007, and sold out 95% of their headlining shows over the past two years. USA Today describes the band as "a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin." Their most recent self-titled album debuted on the top of the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart, and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, following the success of their predecessor, Mud, which received No. 1 on the iTunes country chart. The band has also earned sync success with features in Seasons 1 & 2 of Paramount Network's Kevin Costner hit show "Yellowstone" as well as the Netflix series "What/If" led by Renée Zellweger.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/whiskey-myers/



Peppa Pig Live!

Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $39-$59

Peppa Pig Live! comes to LBC with an all-new, action-packed live stage show, Peppa Pig's Adventure!, featuring favorite characters as life-size puppets! The audience will join Peppa on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises!

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/peppa-pigs-big-adventure-live/



Tuesday, March 24, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49-$69

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music's most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut "Long Black Train" to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, "Deep South," Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming, and populated radio with such memorable hits as "Hometown Girl," "Would You Go With Me," "Your Man," "Time Is Love," "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "Long Black Train." With his newest project, "I Serve A Savior," which debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen's Top Current Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart and Billboard's Top Christian Albums Chart, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career. Turner is a disciple of traditional country music, a mentor to up-and-coming artists, and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Turner has been an Opry member for over 10 years and he recently reveled in his 150th performance on the famed Opry circle.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/josh-turner-2/



Wilco

Thursday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $55-$95

Since their formation more than two decades ago, Wilco has won multiple Grammy Awards, released 10 studio albums, as well as a trio of albums with Billy Bragg penning music to lyrics by Woody Guthrie. They have founded their own record label, dBpm Records; music festival, Solid Sound; and in 2020 they will curate Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico. The Chicago sextet continues to be regarded as a live powerhouse, described by NPR as "the best of the best." At LBC, they will share new songs from their most recent album, "Ode To Joy," released in Fall 2019.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/wilco/



Tuesday, March 31, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49-$69

Early on, Grant's iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 "Top 40" Pop singles, 17 "Top 40" Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/amy_grant/



APRIL

Friday, April 3, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$55

Tig Notaro is a groundbreaking stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director originally from Mississippi. Hailed for her effortless storytelling and fearless stage presence, her subject matter ranges from the delightfully absurd to the monumentally serious. Rolling Stone recently named Tig "one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time." This year, Tig and her wife/writing partner Stephanie Allynne sold the screenplay "First Ladies" to Netflix with Jennifer Aniston attached to star as the first female President of the United States, and Tig starring as the First Lady. In 2019 Tig will also appear opposite Oscar Award winner Octavia Spencer in the Paramount Pictures comedy "Instant Family." Tig is a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "Ellen," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan." She is also a frequent public radio contributor. In 2013, Tig was nominated for a Grammy Award for her sophomore release, "Live," the number one selling comedy album of 2012. Tig was also nominated for both an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award for her 2015 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted. She received a GLAAD Award nomination for the Netflix Original documentary. "Tig." Her memoir, "I'm Just a Person," is a New York Times Bestseller.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/tig-notaro/



Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $45-$65

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart is as real as it gets. In a music industry full of glossy production and airbrushed photoshoots, this is one artist who throws down her cards, shares her darkest secrets and invites you to join her for the ride. At age 47-and proud of it-Beth is basking in a golden period of time. The success of her 2016 album, "Fire On The Floor," has garnered yet more critical acclaim, growing sales and sold-out shows at iconic venues from the Ryman Auditorium to the Royal Albert Hall. Most recently, she released a brand-new studio album "War In My Mind" in September 2019 via Provogue. Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Dave Matthews Band, Goo Goo Dolls), it sees Hart at the peak of her creative powers. New fans might know Beth as the all-conquering global icon, dubbed "extraordinary" by the New York Times and "daring, brooding and angry" by The Guardian. But to understand her rollercoaster backstory, you need only read the "War In My Mind" lyric sheet. Highs and lows alike are candidly recounted as the songwriter reaches back through the decades and tells her tale without flinching. There are memories from her '70s childhood in Los Angeles, where Beth announced her musical talent and renegade spirit, while rolling with the punches of a chaotic upbringing-about the loss of her beloved sister, Sharon; about the personal problems that derailed what should have been her major-label breakthrough in the mid-'90s; about her collaboration with blues-rock maestro Joe Bonamassa; about the redemption offered by her husband Scott, and the rebirth she found through the church. In this record, she bares her soul, wears her heart on her sleeve, and makes no apology for it.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/beth-hart/



Kathleen Madigan: 8 O'Clock Happy Hour Tour

Friday, April 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$55

Hailed by Lewis Black as "one of the best comics working today," Madigan has captured the dedication of audiences and critics alike. Madigan has been playing to sold-out audiences for 30 years and is one of a handful of comedy powerhouses who have built a following based on their standup alone. Her standup album "Bothering Jesus" from the Netflix special of the same name was released on 800 Pound Gorilla Records in 2018 and is the highest-selling release of any comedy album since 2014. It debuted on the Billboard 200 Album chart, on The Nielson SoundScan Comedy charts at #1, and on the Billboard Comedy charts at #1.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/kathleen-madigan-8-oclock-happy-hour-tour/



Cake Master Live: Demo with Duff

Sunday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $39-$49 VIP Meet & Greet: $99

From America's most outrageous pastry whiz comes an onstage event as delectable as it is informative. Opening the night with a brief talk, master pastry chef Duff Goldman-known for his TV show "Ace of Cakes"-will discuss his internationally-recognized cake shops, bestselling cookbook, wildly successful line of branded products,a??and eight network cooking shows. Duff then turns the tables as he performs a live demo showcasing some of his signature designs and recipes. As Duff explains, he doesn't just make "pretty sculptures," but delicious cakes as well, with over 25 mouthwateringly unusual flavors. And it's not all sugar flowers, marzipan, and tubs of fondant in this demo--Duff reveals how a cake master wields mallets, metal cutters, latex gloves, boba straws, Gorilla Glue, power drills, painters tape, and drywall screws to make true confectionary masterpieces. With his unique tips, tricks, and tastes of Charm City Cakes, Duff brings viewers into the kitchen to learn some of the best ways to turn basic ingredients into works of art.

More info: https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/lbc-presents-cake-master-live-demo-with-duff/





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You