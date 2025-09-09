American Conservatory Theater Will Host IGNITE THE NIGHT Gala

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) and gala co-chairs Ann and Rodman Marymor, Karesha McGee, and Caroline Nassif have announced A.C.T.’s annual season gala, Ignite the Night, being held on Friday, October 24, at San Francisco’s Saint Joseph’s Arts Society (1401 Howard St.). Inspired by A.C.T.’s Broadway-bound hit musical, Hippest Trip—The Soul Train Musical, the gala will raise essential funds for A.C.T.’s diverse and far-reaching artistic, artist training, and education and community programs.

“We’re back—and ready to turn up the heat as Co-Chairs of A.C.T.’s Annual Gala, Ignite the Night!,” said Ann and Rodman Marymor, Gala Co-Chairs. “It’s going to be a night of sparkle, celebration, and serious support for the incredible work A.C.T. does on stage, in classrooms, and throughout the community. Join us for an unforgettable evening that keeps the flame of live theater burning strong!”



“This year’s Gala is going to be a joyful celebration inspired by A.C.T.’s Broadway-bound hit, Hippest Trip—The Soul Train Musical,” adds Karesha McGee, Gala Co-Chair. “Quentin Earl Darrington, who brought the house down last season playing ‘Soul Train’s’ creator Don Cornelius, will be bringing his many talents to our Gala, together with Grammy® Award-nominated artist Ryan Nicole Austin as our Emcee, in a follow-up to her successful run in Co-Founders. Proceeds from A.C.T.’s Gala support our educational and community activities while making bold and vibrant productions like Hippest Trip and Co-Founders possible. Please join us—we can’t wait to host you!”



"While many people think of A.C.T. as San Francisco's theater, fewer realize that at its heart is a Conservatory whose mission is to create the next generation of artists,” said Caroline Nassif, Gala Co-Chair. “Beyond its acclaimed productions, A.C.T. creates magic off stage—in schools and community centers across the Bay Area. Through its innovative artist training and education and community programs, A.C.T. reaches 20,000 young people a year—many of whom experience live theater for the first time by virtue of these programs. I’m delighted that our Gala proceeds will help A.C.T. continue this important and impactful work."



The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception on the mezzanine where guests can enjoy conversation while partaking of welcome bites and libations. At 7:30 p.m., guests will experience a three-course, seated dinner, prepared by Melons Catering, in the nave of the renovated, historic Romanesque-style church. At 8:30 p.m., guests will be treated to a one-night-only performance by Grammy® Award-nominated artist Quentin Earl Darrington! With an extensive career that has taken him from the Bay to Broadway and beyond, Quentin lit the Bay ablaze as Don Cornelius in A.C.T.’s Broadway-bound Hippest Trip—The Soul Train Musical. Following her successful run in Co-Founders at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater, the charismatic, award-winning Ryan Nicole Austin also joins as the evening’s Emcee. All Gala attendees are invited to the after-party, where they can dance the night away with San Francisco’s premier DJ, the Spellbound DJ, and enjoy late-night sweet treats.



The Gala Committee—led by Ann and Rodman Marymor, Karesha McGee, and Caroline Nassif—includes Brandon Joseph, Barbara Messing, Jeff Minick, Alexandra Simmons, and Jomar Tagatac.