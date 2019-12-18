American Conservatory Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team For Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's GLORIA

Tony Award winner and American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon announced today the full cast and creative team for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's Gloria. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2016, this scalpel-sharp dark comedy explores how we cope with trauma and the tales we tell each other to escape. In the dog-eat-dog office of a New York Magazine, twentysomethings Ani, Dean, and Kendra compete for a book deal to kick-start their careers. But after tragedy strikes, which one of them will write the story?

MacArthur "Genius" winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate, Everybody) reunites with Cal Shakes Artistic Director Eric Ting, who directed the playwright's An Octoroon (2017) at Berkeley Rep. Shocking, satirical, and viciously funny, Gloria is a thought-provoking work from a powerhouse playwright. PLEASE NOTE: This production contains strong language, loud noises, gunshots (on and off stage), violence, and mature themes.



Gloria plays at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St., San Francisco) February 13-April 12, 2020. Press nights for Gloria will be held on Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 27, 2020. Single tickets (ranging from $15-$110) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a provocative genius," said MacKinnon. "His brilliant ensemble play, Gloria, studies ambition without direction, community without compassion. It feels hugely relevant for the San Francisco Bay Area and our country. Attention must be paid."



Under the direction of Eric Ting, Gloria features (in alphabetical order): Lauren English, Jeremy Kahn, Melanie Arii Mah, Martha Brigham, Jared Corbin, and Matt Monaco.



The creative team for Gloria includes Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Designer), Christine Crook (Costume Designer), Wen-Ling Liao (Lighting Designer), and Madeleine Oldham (Sound Designer).



In connection with Gloria, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events-many of which are presented free of charge-that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater.

Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Bike to the Theater Night:



Thursday, February 13, 6:30 p.m.

Providing a greener alternative to theater transportation, A.C.T. and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition offer free valet bike parking, as well as a special discount on tickets, for these select performances.

Drinks & Drama Friday:



Friday, February 14, 5:30 p.m.

A new preshow evening of specialty cocktails, pop-up food, and low-priced tickets to the performance.



Prologue:

Tuesday, February 25, 5 p.m.

Before the curtain goes up, get a sneak peek at the artistic process at this fascinating preshow discussion with the director and artistic staff.



Theater on the Couch:

Friday, February 28, following the 7:30 p.m. performance

This exciting postshow discussion series addresses audience questions and explores the minds, motives, and behavior of the characters.



Wine Night:

Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m.

Before the show, raise a glass at this wine-tasting event featuring the Bay Area's hottest local winery.

Pride Night (formerly OUT with A.C.T.):



Wednesday, March 4, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and postshow party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.



Audience Exchanges:

Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m. | Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m. | Wednesday, March 18, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.



PlayTime:

Saturday, March 21, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop. A.C.T.'s production of Gloria is made possible by Executive Producers Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman; Producers Anne and Michelle Shonk; and Associate Producers Dr. David Gaba and Deanna Mann; Dr. Martin and Elizabeth Terplan.





