Ali Wong Brings THE MILK AND MONEY TOUR to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that stand-up comedian Ali Wong will bring her The Milk & Money Tour to Santa Rosa on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. Featured on Esquire's list of "Best New Comedians," tickets for Wong range in price from $49.50-$99.50, with VIP tickets available for $119.50. Tickets are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa). Please Note: No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.



Wong is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, now living in Los Angeles. Her first Netflix stand-up special "Baby Cobra" was filmed when she was seven months pregnant. New York Magazine called its arrival on Netflix a "star-making moment that unites the tastes of the unlikeliest fans." Elle applauded it as a "comic genius gem," while Vogue called it "the special that everyone is talking about." Emily Nussbaum hailed it as "funny and refreshingly rude."



Ali's second stand-up special, "Hard Knock Wife," premiered on Netflix on Mother's Day 2018. Her feature film, "Always Be My Maybe," which she co-wrote and co-stars in, debuted on Netflix in May 2019 to wide critical acclaim. In the first four weeks it was seen by 32 million viewers. Tickets to see Wong headline live are now known to sell out within two minutes. She recently sold out an unprecedented 13 shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Her book "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life" was released in October 2019 and became an instant New York Times Bestseller.





