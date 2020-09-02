Alameda Theatre Launches GoFundMe to Offset Financial Losses

For 88 years, the theater has been a place to watch movies, attend a 49er Super Bowl watch party, or a fundraiser.

The landmark Alameda Theatre is in danger of closing, due to the health crisis, KTVU reports.

The theater's management has created a Gofundme page to raise $100,000 to help save the theater. More than 40% of that goal has already been raised.

Kyle Conner, owner of the theater, has created a pop-up drive-in movie theater in a golf course parking lot. He already has a plan for when movie theaters are allowed to open with social distancing in mind.

"I'm not going to allow this theater to close," said Conner. "We will do whatever we have to to maintain it."

Read more on KTVU.

