African-American Shakespeare Company Postpones THE GLASS MENAGERIE

San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare company has decided to postpone its slated production of The Glass Menagerie due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant. When initial media reports stressing the dire potential of the variant emerged in December the company was forced to reconsider its place on the schedule and whether by the time it was ready for its run, would audiences feel confident enough about coming into a theater?



"We had to make a tough decision," says African-American Shakespeare Company founder and Executive Director, Sherri Young, "because our director lives and works on the east coast, which introduced a number of variables around travel, accommodations, casting and rehearsals. So while the current news around numbers in the Bay Area is good and seems to be getting better, in the end there was not enough of a runway to make our dates viable. We've been lucky for the current season thus far and believed that moving forward would be pressing that luck when transmission was at its height."



This would have been the third Tennessee Williams play for the company, following its successful production in 2018 of A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

in 2013.