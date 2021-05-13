ASTRONAUTICA Musical Drawn From Voices Of Women In Space, Available Via MarshStream

The Marsh brings Astronautica, a musical drawn from the words of women who have traveled through outer space, to its digital platform, MarshStream.

Conceived and performed by Hai-Ting Chinn (whose hit opera Science Fair was presented by MarshStream in March 2021), Lindsay Kesselman, and Kirsten Sollek, the women of Trio Triumphatrix, this newly commissioned work incorporating music, voice, and video features works by female composers including Hai-Ting Chinn, Renée Favand-See, Jennifer Jolley, Elaine Lachica, Gilda Lyons, Rashonda Reeves, Kamala Sankaram, Jane Sheldon, and Bora Yoon.

Astronautica offers audiences an artistic evocation of the transformation that happens when one sees Earth set against the endless blackness of space - without the artificial boundaries that divide, and may possibly destroy, humankind. Originally scheduled to premiere live on stage last year at National Sawdust and The Flea Theater, Astronautica made a fluid and inspiring transformation to an online presentation with stunning multi-media components.

Astronautica will be streamed 5:00pm & 7:30pm (PDT), Saturday, June 26.Immediately following the 5:00pm (PDT) performance Chinn, Kesselman, and Sollek will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive Q&A.

Chinn and composer Jolley will also discuss their work on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm (PDT), Thursday, June 24.

For more information or to purchase viewing access ($0-$35 sliding scale, $50, $100), the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.