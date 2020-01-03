AMALUNA by Cirque du Soleil is in its Final Two Weeks of Performances at Oracle Park

AMALUNA, Cirque du Soleil's 33rd Big Top production, has less than two weeks left at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with its final performance being held on Sunday, January 12, 2020. AMALUNA has been wowing critics and audiences alike since it opened in San Francisco on November 3, 2019. The show has received critical acclaim.

Following the San Francisco engagement, the 120-member cast and crew-along with the 78 trailers transporting the 2,000 tons of equipment needed to set-up AMALUNA'S tents and stage-will head to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento where they will perform a limited engagement under the Big Top from January 22-Februray 23, 2020.

Tickets for both engagements are available for purchase by visiting www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

Written and directed by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus Cirque du Soleil 's 33rd production is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band. The show's title is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to "mother" in many languages, and luna, which means "moon," a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet.

AMALUNA invites the audience to a mysterious island governed by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Their queen, Prospera, directs her daughter's coming-of-age ceremony in a rite that honors femininity, renewal, rebirth, and balance-which marks the passing of these insights and values from one generation to the next. In the wake of a storm caused by Prospera, a group of young men lands on the island, triggering an epic, emotional story of love between Prospera's daughter and a brave young suitor. But theirs is a love that will be put to the test. The couple must face numerous demanding trials and overcome daunting setbacks before they can achieve mutual trust, faith, and harmony.

For more information on Cirque du Soleil, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna

Photo Credit: Markus Moellenberg





