New Dates Announced For 42nd Street Moon's 2019 Fundraiser BROADWAY FLIPPED

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors), currently celebrating its 26th Anniversary in continuous operation, has announced that the Company's fun-filled fundraising cabaret concert, BROADWAY FLIPPED, will now return in an all-new edition on Sunday, September 15 and Monday, September 16 (both at 7:30 p.m.), at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111).

All funds raised will benefit 42nd Street Moon's Education, Outreach, and Mainstage programs, allowing one of the Bay's most venerable theater companies to continue bringing the joy and magic of live theatre to thousands of people each year. Regular tickets to both performances range from $35 - $50, with special VIP seating available for $75 (which includes a complimentary bottle of wine).

Tickets to BROADWAY FLIPPED may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org/flipped/ or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207. BROADWAY FLIPPED is created and directed by Peter Budinger, Daren A.C. Carollo, DC Scarpelli, Daniel Thomas and Scottie Watson.

The event was originally created and produced by Nicole Frydman and played to incredible audience response at the Verdi Club in 2017. "BROADWAY FLIPPED is one of our most popular events ever," said Co-Executive Directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas. "Our lucky patrons will experience some of the Bay Area's best musical theatre actors and favorite Moon performers singing songs from roles they would otherwise never get the chance to play.

We know our audiences will love every minute of this show, as Broadway gets turned upside down and inside out with moments delightful, poignant, and hysterical."

Scheduled to appear in BROADWAY FLIPPED are Moon favorites John Brown, Peter Budinger, Katherine Cooper, Andrea Dennison-Laufer, Sean Fenton, Katrina Lauren McGraw, Keith Pinto, Heather Orth, Neal Pascua, Darlene Popovic, DC Scarpelli, Scottie Watson, Elise Youssef and more!

42nd Street Moon's upcoming 2019-2020 season will include full productions of HOT MIKADO (September 25 - October 13, 2019), SCROOGE IN LOVE! (Back by popular demand, December 4 - 23, 2019), A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (February 26 - March 15, 2020), THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 23, 2020). The 2019-2020 season will also include TITANIC THE MUSICAL In Concert (September 7 and 8, 2019) and the inauguration of two ambitious new programs: the BACK-TO-BACK SERIES and THE SONDHEIM SWEEP.

Tickets, subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.). 42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You