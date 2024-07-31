A.C.T. to Kick Off 24/25 Season With Nöel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Conservatory Theater will kick off its 2024/25 season with a reimagined production of Noël Coward’s Private Lives (September 12–October 6, 2024). Bay Area favorite KJ Sanchez directs Coward’s hysterical classic tale of the tempestuous dance that is marriage. Reset to 1930s Argentina and featuring sensual tango dancing, Coward’s iconic, wry comedy sings with spiky repartee. When an explosive divorced couple and their new spouses inadvertently honeymoon in adjacent rooms at the same hotel, combustible chemistry reignites, strong passions and stronger personalities take over, and mayhem ensues. Performances of Private Lives will take place at the Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco). Press night for Private Lives will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Single tickets (ranging from $25–$130) will go on sale on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/private-lives. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



“Kicking off A.C.T.’s 24/25 season in style, I am thrilled to be producing the vision of my dear friend director KJ Sanchez,” said A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. “This is Noël Coward’s brilliant marriage play with all the verbal sparring and wit an evening can hold, now set in Mar Del Plata, Argentina and Montevideo, Uruguay with tango to boot. We touch these classic plays through the decades because they reveal something new each time."

The cast of Private Lives includes (in alphabetical order): Hugo E. Carbajal (Elyot Chase), Livia Gomes Demarchi (Understudy, Amanda Prynne & Sibyl Chase), Bacilio Mendez II (Understudy, Elyot Chase & Victor Prynne), Brady Morales-Woolery (Victor Prynne), Sarita Ocón (Amanda Prynne), and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (Sibyl Chase).



Directed by KJ Sanchez, the creative team for Private Lives includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Jessie Amoroso (Costume Designer), Scott Bolman (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Dave Maier (Fight Director), Lisette Perelle (Tango Instructor), Laura Hicks (Stage Manager), and Julia Formanek (Assistant Stage Manager).

In connection with Private Lives, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Post-Show Conversations:

Tuesday, September 24, 6:30 p.m. | Sunday, September 29, 1 p.m. | Wednesday, October 2, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.

Pride Night:

Wednesday, September 25, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.

Open Captioned Performance:

Saturday, September 28, 2 p.m. performance

At this performance, the dialogue will be displayed on a screen at the front of the stage on house left.

Tasting Night:

Tuesday, October 1, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

PlayTime:

Saturday, October 5, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

Comments