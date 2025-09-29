A VERY HITCHCOCK CHRISTMAS Returns to PlayGround for Its Fourth Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PlayGround will present the fourth annual A Very Hitchcock Christmas, a “twisted” holiday tradition featuring five short plays inspired by Alfred Hitchcock classics.

This year’s edition features three world premieres—Dial M for Merry by Christian Wilburn, Fool Proof by Kimberly Ridgeway, and Shadow of an Uncle Nick by Mark Sherstinsky—alongside two returning audience favorites: The Birds is Coming by Jonathan Josephson and How the Bates (Almost) Stole Christmas by J.S. Puller. Each piece offers a Hitchcockian spin on holiday chaos, drawing inspiration from Psycho, Dial M for Murder, Shadow of a Doubt, Strangers on a Train, and The Birds.

“We’re thrilled to bring the fourth edition of our wildly popular holiday tradition to Potrero Stage,” said PlayGround Artistic Director Jim Kleinmann. “This year’s event features three world premieres and two fan favorites, all by PlayGround alumni, showcasing the wit, suspense, and playful inventiveness of our community of playwrights.”

The event will run for one weekend only, December 6–7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. PST, live at Potrero Stage in San Francisco and simulcast nationally on Vimeo Live. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10–$30. Advance reservations are required at playground-sf.org/hitchcockchristmas.

About the Plays

The Birds is Coming by Jonathan Josephson – A darkly comic “prequel” to The Birds, directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza.

Dial M for Merry by Christian Wilburn – Santa is found dead in a couple’s apartment. Was it murder or self-defense? Directed by Lana Richards.

Fool Proof by Kimberly Ridgeway – When Ralphie Parker and Ethan Grinch meet on a train, they hatch a dangerous holiday plan. Directed by Karina Gutierrez.

How the Bates (Almost) Stole Christmas by J.S. Puller – A chilling holiday spoof inspired by Psycho. Directed by Peter J. Kuo.

Shadow of an Uncle Nick by Mark Sherstinsky – A sinister family visit inspired by Shadow of a Doubt. Directed by Jim Kleinmann.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.