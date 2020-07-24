A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM Premieres Online August 1 and 2

Lead producers Bay Area Children's Theatre, Seattle Children's Theatre and Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, in a collaboration with 37 other theatres that serve young audiences across the United States, will present A Kids Play About Racism, a theatrical adaptation of Jelani Memory's A Kids Book About Racism, August 1 and 2 on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand.

Families can watch the play at their convenience anytime on August 1 and 2, along with accompanying interviews and educational videos, by creating a free account at https://get.broadwayondemand.com/

A Kids Play About Racism uses theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation about what racism is, how to know it when you see and experience it, and what you can do about it.

The new work, which is recommended for ages 5 and up, is adapted and directed by award-winning director and Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) artist Khalia Davis and will be brought to life by an all Black and BIPOC cast and creative team from across the United States.

"I jumped at the opportunity to adapt Jelani Memory's book into a theatrical piece for young audiences at this time simply because it meant we were recognizing the importance of including children in what can be difficult conversations," Davis said. "This show embraces the full spectrum of emotional response children may have as they navigate comprehending racism and how it may affect them."

In conjunction with the production, educational materials developed by Seattle Children's Theatre in collaboration with the Northwest African American Museum will extend the experience and enhance age-appropriate engagement.

"When I wrote A Kids Book About Racism, I wrote it for my own kids," Memory said. "I never could have imagined it would have spread so far and wide to thousands of kids all over the world--or turned into a nationwide theatrical event. I am thrilled to see what Khalia Davis and these other amazing artists create."

A Kids Book About Racism is part of Memory's children's book publishing company A Kids Book About, which offers titles on a range of big topics to explore, including feminism, belonging, gratitude, cancer, and many more.

A Kids Play About Racism is adapted and directed by Khalia Davis (New York and California), with music composed by Justin Ellington (New York) and costume design by Ron McCann (California). It will be performed by actor-lyricist Davied Morales (California), Angel Adedokun (California), Moses Goods (Hawaii), Rapheal Hamilton (Arizona), Isaiah Harris (Texas), Jessenia Ingram (Georgia), and Regan Sims (New York).

Producing partners include Bay Area Children's Theatre, Seattle Children's Theatre, and Alliance Theatre as leads, in collaboration with Adventure Theatre MTC, Arts on the Horizon, Atlantic for Kids (Atlantic Theatre Company), Children's Theatre of Charlotte, Chicago Children's Theatre, Children's Theater of Madison, Children's Theatre Company, Childsplay, Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Coterie Theatre, Dallas Children's Theater, Dare to Dream Theatre, Des Moines Performing Arts, Filament Theatre, First Stage, The Growing Stage--The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, The Gottabees, Honolulu Theatre for Youth, Imagination Stage, The Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Magik Theatre, Metro Theater Company, Nashville Children's Theatre, New York City Children's Theater, The Open Eye Theater, Oregon Children's Theatre, Orlando Repertory Theatre, Orpheum Theatre Group, Pink Umbrella Theater Company, ReNew Productions, Rose Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, TheatreWorksUSA, Trike Theatre, Trusty Sidekick Theater Company, and Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University.

For more information: https://www.akidsplayabout.org/

