9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Cast Announced at Victoria Theatre

Ray of Light Theatre will present the high‑energy, laugh‑out‑loud hit 9 to 5: The Musical, part of its 25th Anniversary Season. Based on the beloved 1980 film, the musical features an energetic score by country music legend Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. Performances run September 5-27, 2025, at the historic Victoria Theatre (2961 16th Street, San Francisco)

Bay Area favorite Jessica Coker stars as Violet Newstead, accompanied by Majesty Scott as Judy Bernly and Malia Abayon as Doralee Rhodes, forming the feisty trio at the heart of this workplace rebellion. Will Giammona takes on the role of Franklin Hart, Jr., the sexist, egotistical boss who unwittingly sparks the revolution, while Mary Kalita plays his ultra-devoted assistant Roz Keith. Milo Boland is Joe, the empathetic accountant who becomes Violet's unexpected confidant.

Supporting cast includes Andrea Dennison-Lauffer as Margaret, Ben Lauing as Dick Bernly, Jay Thulien as Dwayne, Madeline Lambie as Missy, Addam Ledamyen as Josh Newstead, Leslie Chocano, Caroline Shen, Jason Nunan, Samantha Rich, David Gromik, Mackenzie Macdonald, Nico Jaochico, Gwyneth Forrester, Mateo Urquidez, Michelle Skinner, and Lillian Kurtz. Maggie Connard and Z Hansen are the production swings.

Featuring hit songs including the title track "9 to 5" as well as "Backwoods Barbie" and "Shine Like the Sun," this buoyant musical comedy captures the spirit of female friendship, workplace rebellion, and empowerment-set in the late 1970s, where office Rolodexes and typewriters meet vengeance served with equal parts sass and soul.

"This show is a perfect fit for Ray of Light's 25th season," says Artistic Director Shane Ray. "While the story is set in the late 1970s, the themes of workplace inequality and friendship feel just as urgent today. Audiences are sure to laugh, cheer, and walk away inspired."

The creative team for 9 to 5: The Musical includes Christina Lazo (Director/Choreographer), Jad Bernardo (Music Director), Zachary Isen (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Matt Owens (Set Designer/Technical Director), Weili Shi (Lighting Designer), Erik Scanlon (Video Designer), Tammy Berlin (Costume Designer), Laundra Tyme (Wig Designer), Jenna Forder (Props Designer), Sound Productions (Sound Design), Lindsey McIntire (Stage Manager), Kevin Kress (Assistant Stage Manager), Shaila Sarathy (2nd Assistant Stage Manager), and Erin Sweeney (Production Manager).