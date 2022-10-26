42nd Street Moon Presents GYPSY IN CONCERT Next Month at Campbell Heritage Theatre
GYPSY IN CONCERT will perform on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell Heritage Theatre.
San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming concert presentation of the Tony Award-winning GYPSY. GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
GYPSY IN CONCERT will perform on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell Heritage Theatre (1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008), and on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).
Tickets are $45 (General Admission) and may be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.
42nd Street Moon's GYPSY IN CONCERT will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with choreography by Staci Arriaga and music direction by Daniel Thomas. The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go" performed live by Moon's sensational twenty-three piece orchestra.
The jewel of Broadway's Golden Age, GYPSY boasts an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage. Regarded by many as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own.
"GYPSY is a masterpiece of American musical theatre - part morality tale, part show-business fable; at once an incredible character study and a reflection of our own foibles; grounded in a true story, but surrounded by the flash and facade of the stage," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "And of course, in Mama Rose you have one of the truly great characters ever written for the theatre. When you add the score by Styne and Sondheim - full of songs that drive the story, deepen your understanding of the characters, and yet stand on their own as classic show tunes - you're in for an amazing evening of entertainment."
The cast for GYPSY IN CONCERT will feature Melinda Meeng as "Rose," Will Giammona as "Herbie," Marah Sotelo as "Louise," Danny Cozart as "Jocko/Driver/Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bougeron-Couchon," Colette Goodman as "Baby June/Ensemble," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise/Edna Mae," Emery Cozart as "Balloon Girl/Ensemble," Vivienne Davis as "Charlie/Rich Boy/Ensemble," Dresden Davis as "Vladimir/Boy Scout/Ensemble," Erik Davis as "Georgie/Pop/Pastey/Phil," Victoria Stewart Davis as "Mom/Mazeppa/Ensemble," Laurie Strawn as "Mom/Tessie Tura/Waitress/Miss Cratchitt/Renee," Catrina Manahan* as "Dainty June/Ensemble," Kayla Yee as "Betsy Ann/Ensemble," Zanna Wyant as "Mom/Agnes/Electra/Ensemble," Gwen Herndon as "Marjorie May/Ensemble," Katie Maupin as "Geraldine/Ensemble," Edward Im as "Yonkers/Ensemble," Alejandro Eustaquio as "L.A./Ensemble" and Jacob Henrie-Naffaa* as "Tulsa/Ensemble."
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
After two successful Sold-Out Off Broadway runs in New York City, 'The Singing Windmills' is coming to San Francisco!
Unique Derique to Return to The Marsh Berkeley With FOOL LA LA: HOLIDAY GIFT!
October 26, 2022
The Bay Area’s favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, will return to The Marsh Berkeley with Fool La La: Holiday Gift! Fool La La: Holiday Gift! will be presented live on stage, December 21–30, 2022.
Lark Theater to Screen National Theatre's THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke
October 26, 2022
On November 10th at 7pm and November 12th at 1 pm, The National Theatre's The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, starring Emilia Clarke, will be presented at Lark Theater.
42nd Street Moon Presents GYPSY IN CONCERT Next Month at Campbell Heritage Theatre
October 26, 2022
San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming concert presentation of the Tony Award-winning GYPSY. GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
The Museum Of Performance + Design Announces The 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion Honoring Alonzo King
October 25, 2022
The Board of the Museum of Performance + Design takes great pleasure in announcing that Alonzo King will be presented with the 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion for his outstanding leadership in the arts on November 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Arts Society in San Francisco with American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland serving as Honorary Chair.