42nd Street Moon Presents GYPSY IN CONCERT Next Month at Campbell Heritage Theatre

Oct. 26, 2022  
San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming concert presentation of the Tony Award-winning GYPSY. GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

GYPSY IN CONCERT will perform on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell Heritage Theatre (1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008), and on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).

Tickets are $45 (General Admission) and may be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's GYPSY IN CONCERT will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with choreography by Staci Arriaga and music direction by Daniel Thomas. The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go" performed live by Moon's sensational twenty-three piece orchestra.

The jewel of Broadway's Golden Age, GYPSY boasts an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage. Regarded by many as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own.

"GYPSY is a masterpiece of American musical theatre - part morality tale, part show-business fable; at once an incredible character study and a reflection of our own foibles; grounded in a true story, but surrounded by the flash and facade of the stage," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "And of course, in Mama Rose you have one of the truly great characters ever written for the theatre. When you add the score by Styne and Sondheim - full of songs that drive the story, deepen your understanding of the characters, and yet stand on their own as classic show tunes - you're in for an amazing evening of entertainment."

The cast for GYPSY IN CONCERT will feature Melinda Meeng as "Rose," Will Giammona as "Herbie," Marah Sotelo as "Louise," Danny Cozart as "Jocko/Driver/Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bougeron-Couchon," Colette Goodman as "Baby June/Ensemble," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise/Edna Mae," Emery Cozart as "Balloon Girl/Ensemble," Vivienne Davis as "Charlie/Rich Boy/Ensemble," Dresden Davis as "Vladimir/Boy Scout/Ensemble," Erik Davis as "Georgie/Pop/Pastey/Phil," Victoria Stewart Davis as "Mom/Mazeppa/Ensemble," Laurie Strawn as "Mom/Tessie Tura/Waitress/Miss Cratchitt/Renee," Catrina Manahan* as "Dainty June/Ensemble," Kayla Yee as "Betsy Ann/Ensemble," Zanna Wyant as "Mom/Agnes/Electra/Ensemble," Gwen Herndon as "Marjorie May/Ensemble," Katie Maupin as "Geraldine/Ensemble," Edward Im as "Yonkers/Ensemble," Alejandro Eustaquio as "L.A./Ensemble" and Jacob Henrie-Naffaa* as "Tulsa/Ensemble."



 In her first work since 2019, choreographer Liss Fain brings Here.Take It. to Z Space in San Francisco. The evening-length dance installation features an original score from noted composer Dan Wool, film, projected images, text as voiceover, and a cast of six dancers and an actor, all incorporated into a gallery-like set and environment designed with free-standing, tall barn-like ribs arcing over the entire stage bisected by translucent panels.
The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new Director at the helm, Devin Cunningham.
After two successful Sold-Out Off Broadway runs in New York City, 'The Singing Windmills' is coming to San Francisco!
The Bay Area’s favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, will return to The Marsh Berkeley with Fool La La: Holiday Gift! ​​​​​​​Fool La La: Holiday Gift! will be presented live on stage, December 21–30, 2022.

