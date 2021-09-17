42nd Street Moon 2021-2022 Single Tickets On-Sale Date Announced

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced that single tickets to all productions in the Company's 2021-2022 will be available for purchase beginning Monday, September 27, 2021. Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $76.00 and will be available for purchase at 42ndstmoon.org/2021-2022-season.

42nd Street Moon's 2021-2022 season will include A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (November 4 - 21, 2021), FUN HOME (February 3 - 20, 2022), A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (March 10 - 27, 2022), THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (April 21 - May 8, 2022) and THE PAJAMA GAME (June 2 - 19, 2022). The season will also include CHESS In Concert (September 24 - 26, 2021). Subscriptions range in price from $150.00 - $350.00 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/subscriptioninfo.

General Admission Tickets for CHESS In Concert are $45 and may be purchased now at 42ndstmoon.org/chess. The Friday, September 24 performance of CHESS In Concert will be a "pay what you can" night, creating an accessible live theatre experience for all audiences.

For the most up-to-date information, visit 42ndstmoon.org.

CHESS In Concert will perform at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102) and all other productions will perform at The Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111).

"First and foremost, we are just grateful to be getting back onstage and to let our artists and audiences share in the joy and magic of live musical theatre," said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "This season, I am particularly excited about our lineup of shows - covering 75 years of incredible stories and songs. Journeys of self-discovery, struggles for justice, workplace dynamics, romantic farce, and decades of unforgettable music - our audiences will be laughing, crying, questioning, and cheering the amazing characters that will entertain and enrich them over the next year."



42nd Street Moon's 2021-2022 season features:

CHESS IN CONCERT

September 24 - 26, 2021

Opening Night: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The Alcazar Theatre

Not part of subscription.

Book by Richard Nelson

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

Directed by Daren A.C. Carollo

Music Directed and Conducted by Daniel Thomas

It's the 1980's: the neon is glaring and the Cold War is at its darkest. Two chess grandmasters clash on and off the board, testing the loyalty and love of the woman at the center of their lives. Composed by the men of supergroup ABBA and featuring '80s hits "One Night in Bangkok," "I Know Him So Well," and "Anthem," Chess in Concert is a modern classic that explodes into life backed by a 20-piece orchestra!

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

November 4 - 21, 2021

Previews: November 4 and 5, 2021

Opening Night: Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The GatewayTheatre

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman

Directed by Brandon Jackson

A romantic farce par excellence. Based on the Ingmar Bergman film "Smiles of a Summer Night," couples meet, part, reunite during a glorious "Weekend in the Country" - all under the watchful eyes of the wry family matriarch and a harmonizing Greek chorus. The beautiful Sondheim score contains his biggest hit in "Send in the Clowns."

FUN HOME



February 3 - 20, 2022

Previews: February 3 and 4, 2022

Opening Night: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The Gateway Theatre

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel

Directed by Tracy Ward

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home hits home in a powerful and rapturous way. This groundbreaking musical explores Alison's life at three different ages, delving into her journey to discover her sexuality and the relationship with her hot-tempered father with hidden desires and secrets of his own. 42nd Street Moon is proud to present the Bay Area regional premiere of this five-time Tony Award winning masterwork.

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

March 10 - 27, 2022

Previews: March 10 and 11, 2022

Opening Night: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The Gateway Theatre

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Walter Bobbie

Directed by Cindy Goldfield

32 of Broadway's greatest songs written by one of Broadway's greatest partnerships! Now, experience musical theatre legends, Rodgers and Hammerstein as never seen before. Join us for a celebration of both the hits and the hidden gems - showing off Rodgers's exquisite melodies and Hammerstein's lyrics that celebrate the humanity that binds mankind together - all with a modern twist! Featuring favorites from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The Kind and I and more.

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

April 21 - May 8, 2022

Previews: April 21 and 22, 2022

Opening Night: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The Gateway Theatre

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by David Thompson

Directed by Brandon Jackson

From the great minds of Kander and Ebb, composers of Chicago and Cabaret, comes another powerful, challenging theatrical experience. Examining the infamous, true-life horror of the 1931 Alabama rape trial of nine innocent Black teenagers, the creators hold a mirror to modern society and to the world of entertainment by turning the tables and presenting the story through the lens of Minstrelsy. A visceral, unforgettable musical drama, as entertaining as it is damning, this is a show not to be missed.

THE PAJAMA GAME



June 2 - 19, 2022

Previews: June 2 and 3, 2022

Opening Night: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The Gateway Theatre

Book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler

Based on the novel "7½ Cents" by Richard Bissell

Directed by Amy Marie Haven



One of the greatest scores of Broadway's Golden Age, The Pajama Game tells the timeless story of workplace romance, clashes between management and labor and the great middle-class struggle to do more than just get by. Add that to the early choreographic genius of Bob Fosse, and you're in for the evening of love, laughter, and some of musical theatre's greatest songs.

