3Girls Theatre's NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Begins Next Month

3Girls Theatre has announced their 2025 New Works Festival, a celebratory culmination of new plays by women+ playwrights whose work has been in development through 3GT's Reading Series. Performances run Friday, March 7– Sunday, March 16.

Plays are presented as staged readings where a director has worked with the actors rehearsing and blocking in order to enhance the theatrical experience.

Sliding scale tickets ranging from $15-$100. VIP Festival Passes for all 6 events available for $125. Pay-what-you-can tickets available at the door. 3GT practices radical hospitality. Nobody is ever turned away for lack of funds. Tickets and more information available at 3girlstheatre.org/3gt-presents/new-works-festival-2025

La Mamá Chingona by Marcia Aguilar Kailan

Directed by Edna Mira Raia

La Mamá Chingona is a play about Terra, a Chicana in a fool's pursuit of motherhood. It's also about La Malinche, the mother of Mexico or a traitor or a hero, who finally tells her side of the story.

Friday, 3/7/25 @ 7pm

Seen & Heard Panel featuring 3GT Playwrights, Open Mic and Reception

What does it mean to be Seen and Heard as an emerging women+ writer over age 40 in 2025? The Festival kicks off with a panel hosted by KALW to hear from 3GT writers and collaborators about their experiences as ‘older' emerging playwrights. The Open Mic will be a space for women 40+ to share what being seen and heard means to them. A celebratory reception will follow.

Saturday, 3/8/25 @ 7pm

The Trees a Musical by Kristy Lin Billuni

Directed by Claire Ganem

“I do not want anyone else with me but you,” President Teddy Roosevelt wrote to naturalist John Muir before their historic campout. The Trees is an eco-homo-erotic musical, written by Kristy Lin Billuni, composed by Larry D. Lariosa, with Additional Lyrics by Tony Howard and Arranged by Jake Gale, where singing Trees invite the audience to interrogate two progressive heroes and reimagine this American folklore as a queer fantasia that heals us and our planet.

Sunday, 3/9/25 @ 2pm

In the Shadow of Mt. Fuji by Cathy Midori Stonie

Directed by Keiko Carreiro

This modern adaptation of a Japanese folktale and supernatural mystery follows one man's journey through love and loss. Born into a society steeped in ancient traditions and ultra-modern culture, Isamu, a lonely, unmarried man, is an outlier. His loving and exasperated mother does not let him forget it. A horrific event years ago leads him deeper into isolation. He starts to write a manga, a graphic novel. But he cannot finish it. What is he writing about? And what does Mt. Fuji have to do with any of this? Friday, 3/14/25 @ 7pm

AC/DC by elaine magree

Directed by Susannah Martin

A nurse and her colleagues navigate the highs and lows of human connection within their hospital walls during the height of the pandemic. In a parallel fantasy universe, a long-dreamed-of trip to Europe, originally planned for March 2020, becomes a testament to the healing power of imagination. Meanwhile, the arrival of an unexpected grandchild brings a profound and vulnerable kind of love, posing the ultimate question: In a world filled with uncertainty and inevitable loss, why risk loving at all? Saturday, 3/15/25 @ 7pm

Tell'n Tales and Roll'n Eyes by Victoria Evans Erville and Festival Closing Party

Directed by Cat Brooks

A hilarious and searing look at the shenanigans inside a midsize non-profit theater when three writers and the Artistic Director meet to set their upcoming season. The discussion turns acidic as the AD relishes the role of gatekeeper and the writers become intent on tearing down the gate and opening the theatre to the community. Sunday, 3/16/25 @ 2pm

About 3Girls Theatre Company

3Girls Theatre Company develops, promotes, and presents new plays by emerging SF Bay Area women+ playwrights over 40. Founded in 2011 to challenge gender bias within theater, 3GT provides dedicated support to a cohort that is multiracial, intergenerational, and includes cis and trans women, gender non-conforming AFAB (assigned female at birth) artists, and trans men. Learn more about them at 3girlstheatre.org.

