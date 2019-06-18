2019 Marin County Fair Promises Five Days Of Non-Stop Fun, Entertainment And Joy

2019 Marin County Fair, Over the Moon! kicks off in high gear this summer offering spectacular fun for five days and providing something for everyone. The 2019 fair will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing as well as the things Marin County values the most: family, art, agriculture, and the environment.

The Fair opens on WEDNESDAY, JULY 3RD and runs through SUNDAY, JULY 7TH. Ticket prices range from $15 - $20 and are available online and at the entrance. A small service fee applies. The Box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 4pm. For more information including headline entertainment visit www.marinfair.org or call the Marin Center box office at 415- 473-6800.

"We developed the theme as an opportunity to honor the 50th anniversary of the landing on the moon, but also to showcase the feeling the Fair evokes from our entire community," says Director of Cultural Services Gabriella C. Calicchio. "Celebrating art, agriculture, and community are values we hold near and dear and we are literally 'over the moon' with excitement in the planning for the 2019 Fair."

Highlights include nightly fireworks over the beautiful lagoon, headline entertainment, carnival rides, barnyard & petting zoo, and unique creative exhibits all topped off with a delicious variety of foods and refreshing treats and beverages.

HEADLINE ENTERTAINMENT

Some of the biggest names in entertainment will grace the county fairgrounds during the Fair.

Wednesday, July 3, 7:30 pm - Dwight Yoakam

Thursday, July 4, 3:00 pm - The Distractions

Thursday, July 4, 7:30 pm - ABBA The Concert

Friday, July 5, 7:30 pm - Steel Pulse

Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Sunday, July 7, 3:00 pm - Mariachi Divas

Sunday, July 7, 7:30 pm - Cheap Trick

2019 FAIR HIGHLIGHTS:

The Space Station Museum: special exhibit of largest private collection of U.S., Russian and Soviet space exploration artifacts.

On the Blue Ribbon Stage, featured cheese of the day as an homage to the moon made of cheese in the Fair artwork.

Street Drum Corps will rock the Fair with world-renowned, high energy, drum and percussion. Three shows daily in the Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium. 1pm, 3pm, & 5pm.

Over 12,000 Exhibits including themed exhibit categories which include decorated moons and paper moons; exciting photography categories including moonscapes, barnyard buddies, and trees; new and innovative makers projects; baked goods, lively culinary contests, fine art, and much more.

Special street painting exhibit by Italian Street Painting Marin in the Shade Garden Tent, featuring local master Madonnari Lisa Jones, Joel Yau and Genna Panzarella. ** Fun street painting activity for youth on Children's Day - Wednesday, July 3rd.

28 Free Carnival Rides featuring 10-story Giant Ferris Wheel and Solar Carousel from Butler Amusements.

Nightly Fireworks over the lagoon at 9:30 pm.

49th Annual International Short Film and Video Festival in the 300-seat Showcase Theater at 5 & 7 pm daily.

Attractions for the entire family: Something Ridiculous comedy juggling duo, Golden Gate Garrison - 501st Legion, Stilt Circus and Rawhide Express Train.

Barnyard with farm animals, Great American Pig Races & Petting Zoo, Fur & Feathers Tent, Vaulting, Junior Dairy Cattle Show, Sheep Dog Trials, Junior Dairy Goats and Classic Beef Show, Market Swine Show and Pygmy Goats.

Three Twins Solar Stage features popular contests: Hip Hop and Break Dance, Dancing Stars, Singing Stars and "Star Search" Performing Arts Competitions.

Green Room Gallery - artful shopping featuring one-of-a-kind locally produced gifts and a chance to meet some of Marin County's top artisans who will showcase unique jewelry, textiles, home accessories and quality crafts.

Over the Moon Virtual Reality - Experience the Fair in an otherworldly way! The XR Barnyard helps the cow, rooster, chick blast off to the moon with a little Augmented Reality help. Step into the virtual time machine to experience the Apollo 11 journey through the eyes of those who lived through it. Fairgoers will help the farm animals find the supplies and find the robot to make the epic moon landing and answer these questions...... Is the moon really made of cheese? What is on the dark side of the moon? Do aliens really live in the craters?

The award-winning Marin County Fair combines the red, white and blue of America's history with the green of American's future in sustainability by integrating environmental stewardship at the Fair. From renewable energy, waste diversion, energy efficiency, and water conservation in partnership with over a dozen public agencies, non-profit organizations and companies who support the ongoing efforts of the Fair to incorporate sustainable business practices, the Marin County Fair is proud to be "The Greenest Fair on Earth!"





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You