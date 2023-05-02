Classical Pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff Will Perform in Concert via Video This Month
The video performance is on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm PT.
Award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area "video" debut on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm PT. The video performance was recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world, who will be able to enjoy the concert from anywhere, at any time during a 48- hour window. Hayroudinoff was scheduled to perform in person earlier in the season but visa delays forced the cancellation of the concert. Complimentary program notes are available at www.steinwaysociety.com
The Program:
J. C. Bach, Sonata in A Major, Op.17, No. 5
I. Allegro
II. Presto
C. P. E. Bach, Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Wq. 52, No. 4
I. Allegro
II. Poco Andante
III. Allegro Assai
Chopin, Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22
Rachmaninoff, Four Etudes, from Etudes-tableaux, Op. 39
1. No. 1 in C Minor
2. No. 2 in A minor
3. No. 5 in E-flat Minor
4. No. 8 in D Minor
Rachmaninoff, Four Preludes, from Ten Preludes, Op. 23
1. No. 4 in D Major;
2. No. 5 in G Minor;
3. No. 6 in E-flat Major;
4. No 7 in C Minor