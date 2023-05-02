Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Classical Pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff Will Perform in Concert via Video This Month

The video performance is on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm PT.

May. 02, 2023  
Classical Pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff Will Perform in Concert via Video This Month

Award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area "video" debut on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm PT. The video performance was recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world, who will be able to enjoy the concert from anywhere, at any time during a 48- hour window. Hayroudinoff was scheduled to perform in person earlier in the season but visa delays forced the cancellation of the concert. Complimentary program notes are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

The Program:

J. C. Bach, Sonata in A Major, Op.17, No. 5

I. Allegro

II. Presto

C. P. E. Bach, Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Wq. 52, No. 4

I. Allegro

II. Poco Andante

III. Allegro Assai

Chopin, Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22

Rachmaninoff, Four Etudes, from Etudes-tableaux, Op. 39

1. No. 1 in C Minor

2. No. 2 in A minor

3. No. 5 in E-flat Minor

4. No. 8 in D Minor

Rachmaninoff, Four Preludes, from Ten Preludes, Op. 23

1. No. 4 in D Major;

2. No. 5 in G Minor;

3. No. 6 in E-flat Major;

4. No 7 in C Minor




Mothers Day Concert With John Pizzarelli Comes To The Venetian Room This Month Photo
Mother's Day Concert With John Pizzarelli Comes To The Venetian Room This Month
This show marks Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 Season finale, and features Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli; his wife Broadway singer/actress, Jessica Molaskey; and the San Francisco debut of their daughter, singer/songwriter, Maddie Pizzarelli.
Theatre Rhinoceros to Present PERICLES in May Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros to Present PERICLES in May
Theatre Rhinoceros & Yerba Buena Gardens Festival will present PERICLES by William Shakespeare, conceived and directed by John Fisher, May 26-27, 2023 at Yerba Buena Gardens. Performances are free.
Merola Concludes Season With MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August Photo
Merola Concludes Season With MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August
Merola Opera Program's 2023 Summer Festival will come to a triumphant end with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring all the young artists performing a dazzling array of opera's most brilliant arias, duets, and more, on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House.
Marsh SF Adds Free WAITING PERIOD Performances In May & July Photo
Marsh SF Adds Free WAITING PERIOD Performances In May & July
The Marsh San Francisco has announced additional free performances of award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland's The Waiting Period on select dates in May and July 2023. This deeply moving and surprisingly funny work outlines Copeland's own struggles with depression and suicidal thought, and is presented at no cost to remove all barriers for those who may be struggling with depression themselves.

