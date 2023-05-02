Classical Pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff Will Perform in Concert via Video This Month

Award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area "video" debut on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm PT. The video performance was recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world, who will be able to enjoy the concert from anywhere, at any time during a 48- hour window. Hayroudinoff was scheduled to perform in person earlier in the season but visa delays forced the cancellation of the concert. Complimentary program notes are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

The Program:

J. C. Bach, Sonata in A Major, Op.17, No. 5

I. Allegro

II. Presto

C. P. E. Bach, Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Wq. 52, No. 4

I. Allegro

II. Poco Andante

III. Allegro Assai

Chopin, Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22

Rachmaninoff, Four Etudes, from Etudes-tableaux, Op. 39

1. No. 1 in C Minor

2. No. 2 in A minor

3. No. 5 in E-flat Minor

4. No. 8 in D Minor

Rachmaninoff, Four Preludes, from Ten Preludes, Op. 23

1. No. 4 in D Major;

2. No. 5 in G Minor;

3. No. 6 in E-flat Major;

4. No 7 in C Minor