Write Out Loud Presents LISTEN TO THIS - Write Out Loud

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience - has responded to the pandemic in the only way they know how - with love and stories. They have initiated a new online program, LISTEN TO THIS - Write Out Loud, where they record one of their favorite stories each day and share it with their community.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared, "Reading stories aloud is what we are all about. When the pandemic hit, we were personally struggling with all the changes going on that we had no control over. So we looked to what we are passionate about - telling stories. Now we are recording stories and sharing them - one each day. We hope our community finds comfort in taking the time to stop...and listen....purely for the joy of it."

After three weeks of sending out stories - Listen To This - Write Out Loud now has listeners in Abu Dhabi, Australia, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Florida, India, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nepal, New Mexico, Oregon, Thailand, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and - of course - right here in San Diego.

Listen To This - Write Out Loud storytellers include Susan Clausen, Charles Evans, David Fenner, Caitie Grady, Linda Libby, Brian Mackey, Allison Spratt Pearce, Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter, Rachael VanWormer and others.

To sign up for your free daily stories - read aloud by Write Out Loud performers - visit http://writeoutloudsd.com/





