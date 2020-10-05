Write Out Loud Announces 3rd Annual Virtual POEFEST

Streaming from October 23rd - November 1st.

WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience, announces the third Annual San Diego (VIrtual) PoeFest, streaming from October 23rd - November 1st. PoeFest is produced by Write Out Loud in partnership with Save Our Heritage Organisation.

Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "PoeFest has quickly become a San Diego favorite Halloween adventure. Everybody loves the wonderfully chilling stories of Poe. And there are so many authors to explore that have followed in his footsteps. Virtual is our only option for storytelling now - so we are embracing the challenge of capturing a phantasmic theatrical experience on video. We've recreated the atmosphere, filming by candlelight in the Historic Adobe Chapel in Old Town."

Six Poe-vocative Programs hosted by Edgar Allan Poe!

Performers include Brittney Caldwell, Manny Fernandes, Linda Libby, Brian Mackey, Paul Maley, Sandra Ruiz, Rachael VanWormer, and Travis Rhett Wilson as Edgar Allan Poe.

Join Mr. Poe himself, through six episodes of fully staged theatrical performances of short stories of the macabre, including "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Yellow Wallpaper" and "La Llorona" and more.

Choose to see just one video program (or more) - or become a VIP and have access to all six videos plus an exclusive livestream event for opening night. Access to video performances is restricted to the dates of the Festival (October 23 - November 1), but you can choose your watching time and date - binge watch on Halloween or see a performance every day for a week to keep all the days spooky!

Programs include:

An Evening with Mr. Poe and The Masque of the Red Death"

Featuring Travis Rhett Wilson as Edgar Allan Poe

Maligned Mothers

"The Bells" by E A. Poe

"To My Mother" by E.A. Poe

"La Llorona" - a Latin American Folktale (bilingual)

"Mama Gone" by Jane Yolen

Guilty - Pleasure?

"The Tell-Tale Heart" by E.A. Poe

"Sonnet--to Science" by E.A. Poe

"The Statement of Randolph Carter" by H.P. Lovecraft

Shades of Poe

"The Raven" by E.A. Poe

"Why The Little Frenchman Wears His Hand in a Sling" by E.A. Poe

"Fairy-Land" by E.A. Poe

Voodoo

"The Conqueror Worm" by E.A. Poe

"Boogah Man" & "The Haunted Oak" by Paul Laurence Dunbar

"The Lips" by Henry S. Whitehead

The Yellow Wallpaper

"A Dream Within a Dream" by E.A. Poe

"The Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

Individual programs are $13 each, or you may access all six with a VIP Festival Pass for $50. VIP Festival Pass includes access to all six programs and exclusive live-streamed Opening Night Event. Tickets may be purchased online https://writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/poefest or by calling 619-297-8953

