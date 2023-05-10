Wagner New Play Festival To Feature 7 World-Premiere Works By UC San Diego MFA Playwriting Students

The Wagner New Play Festival will return to UC San Diego from May 8 to June 10, 2023.

The Wagner New Play Festival will return to UC San Diego from May 8 to June 10, 2023, showcasing seven new plays written by MFA playwrights in UC San Diego's Department of Theatre and Dance.

Named in recognition of the generosity of Molli and Arthur Wagner, the Wagner New Play Festival showcases the work of MFA playwrights in collaboration with MFA, Ph.D. and undergraduate directors, actors, designers, stage managers, and dramaturgs. Plays featured in the festival have gone on to be produced off-Broadway and in major regional theatres across the country. The festival draws theatergoers from the UC San Diego community, the local San Diego community, and top theater and film professionals from Los Angeles and nationwide.

"The Wagner New Play Festival showcases some of the most exciting new plays in American theatre," said Naomi Iizuka, head of the MFA playwriting program. "The festival gives San Diego audiences a first look at cutting-edge work by our world-class MFA playwrights, many of whom like Lauren Yee and Jeff Augustin have gone on to become some of the most well-known and most produced playwrights in American theater. It's also a wonderful opportunity to see the work of our amazing UC San Diego actors, directors, designers, and stage managers as we all come together to celebrate new stories and new voices."

This year's seven full productions are "900 Years" by Preston Choi, "नेहा & Neel" by Ankita Raturi, "Thicker Than..." by Agyeiwaa Asante, "I Found a Zipper" by Milo Cramer, "Boxed" by Mylan Gray, "grippy sock vacation" by Beth Hyland, and "Just the Two of Us" by Phanésia Pharel.

Tickets and complete information can be found on the Click Here. Discounted tickets are available for UC San Diego students.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast For SHARON Photo
Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast For SHARON

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Sharon by Keiko Green. This darkly comedic world premiere is directed by Rob Lutfy and runs June 7 - July 2 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town.

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep To Present MISS HOLMES, May 25-28 Photo
Theatre School @ North Coast Rep To Present MISS HOLMES, May 25-28

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this inspiring dramatic crime thriller, Miss Holmes, as its next student production with a unique twist: the classic characters of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are women!

Oceanside Theatre Company Gives Back With Military Matinee For GOOD PEOPLE Sunday, May 14 Photo
Oceanside Theatre Company Gives Back With Military Matinee For GOOD PEOPLE Sunday, May 14

Veterans and active members of the military can sign up for two free tickets to OTC's Military Matinee performance of Good People on Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside.

The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement Photo
The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement

The Old Globe has appointed Adena Varner as its new Director of Arts Engagement.


