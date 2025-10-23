Video: John Rubinstein in EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND at North Coast Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at North Coast Repertory Theatre's production of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, starring Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Dwight D. Eisenhower. The production is now in previews, with opening night on Saturday, October 25 at 8 p.m. Performances will continue through November 16, 2025.

The play offers an intimate portrayal of Eisenhower as he reflects from his Gettysburg home on the pivotal choices that defined his leadership during World War II and his presidency. Rubinstein embodies the strategist and leader in a story that blends historical detail with personal reflection.

Directed by Peter Ellenstein, the production features scenic design by Marty Burnett, lighting design by Matthew Novotny, and projection and sound design by stage manager Joe Huppert. Clarence Lightfoot II serves as production assistant.

