Video: Doctor Stars in HELLO, DOLLY! at San Diego Music Theater

According to CBS8, Dr. Heidi Meyers, a doctor at Kaiser Permanente in San Diego, is currently doing double duty as the star of Hello, Dolly! at San Diego Music Theatre. Meyer goes to work as a doctor during the day, and at night she lives her musical theatre dream as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the production.

While in her twenties, Meyers moved to New York to pursue a career on Broadway. Meyers told CBS8: "I am going to give this performing thing until I'm 30 and if it ain't working out I'm going back to med school." While she did perform on Broadway in Miss Saigon and on cruise ships and in Greece, she was constantly stretched financially: "To live in New York for 21,000 dollars you have to know how to stretch a dollar."

As she promised herself years earlier, she decided to switch careers at 30 and pursue medicine, but she never gave up performing. She advises those who might want to change gears: "It's never too late to be what you might have been, which is my favorite quote on earth."

Hello Dolly runs now through March 9 at the SDMT Stage (4650 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111).

In this golden age blockbuster hit, a meddlesome matchmaker arrives in Yonkers set on finding a match for the miserly Horace Vandergelder. Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, this show is boisterous and charming from start to finish. Winning ten Tony Awards and with four Broadway revivals, Hello, Dolly! remains one of the most enduring musical theatre hits.

