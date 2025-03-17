Video: Behind the Dance of 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go behind the choreography of 3 Summers of Lincoln at La Jolla Playhouse. Watch co-lyricist and co-choreography Daniel J. Watts break down the dancing in the new musical, alongside his co-choreographer, Jon Rua! The musical runs through Sunday, April 6 at the San Diego theatre.

This gripping new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and a divided country coming together. Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War.

Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.

This is the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt, Diana and Memphis).

