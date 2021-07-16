VIDEO: The Old Globe's HAMLET: ON THE RADIO is Now Available to Watch in Full

Earlier this year, director Barry Edelstein transformed his smash-hit 2017 production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet into an audio-only revival.

The 2017 production at the Globe was the most successful in the theatre's history, and all of the principal cast members return to voice their roles in one of the greatest plays ever written. Many of the ensemble also return, along with two new cast members, to round out the company.

The full production is now available to stream on YouTube. Check it out below!

Hamlet tells the story of the young Prince of Denmark, who comes home from college to find his father dead, his mother remarried to his uncle, and a spine-chilling apparition roaming the palace grounds. It's a revenge thriller, ghost story, psychological drama, political epic, and family saga, all packed in one, with unforgettable characters, theatrical masterstrokes, and world-famous lines. This new radio production of the Bard's masterpiece will transport you straight to Denmark's haunted Elsinore castle with a cast featuring some of the nation's finest classical actors.

The cast of Hamlet: On the Radio includes the return of Grantham Coleman in the title role, along with Amara James Aja* as Marcellus; Opal Alladin as Queen Gertrude; Sam Avishay* as Francisco; Nora Carroll* as Guildenstern; Renardo Charles Jr.* as Player Lucianus; Talisa Friedman as Ophelia; Michael Genet as The Ghost, Player King, and Gravedigger; Kevin Hafso Koppman* as Rosencrantz; Daniel Ian Joeck* as Doctor of Divinity; Patrick Kerr as Polonius; Lorenzo Landini* as Barnardo; Ian Lassiter as Horatio; Bibi Mama* as Sailor; Jose Martinez* as Gentleman of King Claudius's Court; Christina Okolo* as Player Queen; Jon Orsini as Laertes; Larica Schnell* as Osric; Samantha Sutliff* as Courtier; Mondis Vakili as Player Prologue; and Cornell Womackas King Claudius.

*Graduate of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Graduate Theatre Program.