VIDEO: Take a Virtual Tour of The Old Globe's Technical Center

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Here you will find where The Old Globe’s sets and costumes get built and prepped for its stages.

Take a virtual tour of The Old Globe's Technical Center narrated by Technical Director Joe Powell!

Here you will find where The Old Globe's sets and costumes get built and prepped for its stages.

This clip was taken from a past episode of Behind the Curtain with host and Arts Engagement Programs Manager Laura Z.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You