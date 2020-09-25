Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take a Virtual Tour of The Old Globe's Technical Center
Here you will find where The Old Globe’s sets and costumes get built and prepped for its stages.
Take a virtual tour of The Old Globe's Technical Center narrated by Technical Director Joe Powell!
This clip was taken from a past episode of Behind the Curtain with host and Arts Engagement Programs Manager Laura Z.
Check out the video below!
