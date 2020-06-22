VIDEO: North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Theatre Conversations with the Cast and Crew of HUMAN ERROR

The cast and crew of North Coast Rep's production of HUMAN ERROR talk about the unprecedented attempt to record the play on zoom when nobody in the company was ever in the same room together and what that experience was like for everyone involved.

Visit us https://northcoastrep.org/production/... to learn more about this production. Visit https://tickets.northcoastrep.org/The... to purchase tickets to this online streaming event.

Featuring Playwright Eric Pfeffinger • Director Jane Page • Stage Manager/Editor Aaron Rumley • Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni • Actors Martin Kildare, Max Macke, Allison Spratt Pearce, Terrell Donnell Sledge, and Jacque Wilke.

