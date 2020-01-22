VIDEO: First Look at JITNEY at the Old Globe

The Old Globe presents August Wilson's Jitney, directed by one of Wilson's foremost interpreters, Ruben Santiago-Hudson (directed Jitney on Broadway, performed in Gem of the Ocean and Seven Guitars). The American master and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson (the American Century Cycle of 10 plays) had a close relationship with The Old Globe, where three of his plays premiered.

This production of Jitney is produced by Erik Falkenstein and Ron Simons in association with Manhattan Theatre Club. The 2017 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Play will run January 18 - February 23, 2020 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Previews run January 18-22. Opening night is Thursday, January 23 at 8:00 p.m. Single tickets start at $30.00 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

Get a first look in the video below!

The cast includes Broadway and Wilson veteran actors Francois Battiste as Booster (Bronx Bombers, Magic/Bird), Harvy Blanks as Shealy (Jitney, Roundabout's Toni Stone, King Hedley II and Familiar regionally), Amari Cheatom as Youngblood (the Globe's Skeleton Crew, On the Levee and The Book of Grace Off Broadway), Tony Award nominee Anthony Chisholm as Fielding (Radio Golf, Two Trains Running, and Gem of the Ocean, Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"), Brian D. Coats as Philmore (Jitney, The Brothers Paranormal Off Broadway, Marvel's "Luke Cage"), Steven Anthony Jones as Becker (original cast of Negro Ensemble Company's award-winning A Soldier's Play), Nija Okoro as Rena (Blueprints to Freedom at La Jolla Playhouse, The Legend of Georgia McBride at Geffen Playhouse, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at Mark Taper Forum), Keith Randolph Smith as Doub (Water by the Spoonful at the Globe, Jitney, American Psycho, King Hedley II, Fences, Spike Lee's Malcolm X, Girl 6), and Ray Anthony Thomas as Turnbo (Jitney, The Crucible, and Race, Pulitzer Prize winners Water by the Spoonful and Between Riverside and Crazy).





