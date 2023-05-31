Trinity Theatre Company Opens New Space In Mission Valley Mall

Rehearsals for the next Grown Up Stage production Ride The Cyclone, Directed by Leigh Scarritt, will begin at the new space immediately.

Trinity Theatre Company has announced they have established a “home base” in Mission Valley mall. The staff began moving into the 2,900 square foot space on March 22nd. Rehearsals for the next Grown Up Stage production Ride The Cyclone, Directed by Leigh Scarritt, will begin at the new space immediately.

The Mission Valley space will open to the public with Trinity’s Level Up Summer Camps which begin June 20th. After building out the space to include a stage and moveable seating for 60-72, the first production to run at the Mission Valley Space will be Mean Girls, The Musical, the summer teen production from July 28th - 30th. The Mission Valley mall provides ample parking and built in dining opportunities for the community before and after experiencing Trinity’s performances and youth programming.

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “After 11 years of pushing into our community, we are delighted to establish a home base in Mission Valley Mall. Here, we can continue to provide meaningful arts experiences for professional and emerging artists year-round. As we have learned and grown throughout the past decade, we are excited that this step forward addresses accessible spaces for emerging arts organizations, and will allow us to provide mentorship and resources for those eager to create and share stories. Further, Trinity Theatre is excited that this chapter will allow us to expand our reach in District 9, and the greater San Diego county. We are particularly humbled by our donors, patrons, families, and artists, whose support has allowed us to create an artistic community that now resides in a great location. (And don't worry -- we will continue pushing into our community too, as we use the arts to inspire and be inspired).”

Helmed by Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, Trinity Theatre Company (TTC) renders productions of great societal value in hopes of unifying friends, family, and community. TTC believes all individuals wishing to participate in the performing arts should have a venue in which they inspire and are inspired. Our shows merge the talents of seasoned performers as well as spirited newcomers, jointly engaged in both performance and technical aspects of theatre. www.trinityttc.org



