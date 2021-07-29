Tickets On Sale for Teatro San Diego's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World will stream online August 5-15 with show times at 4pm and 7pm Pacific. Songs For A New World was filmed at On Stage Playhouse in Chula Vista.

"Without the support of On Stage Playhouse we would not be at the stage we are now, as a new nonprofit" says Julio Catano-Yee Executive Director of Teatro San Diego.

Kevin "Blax" Burroughs will helm the production as director and lighting designer. Blax's creative vision will center the show in social justice themes including Racial Justice, Feminism, Gender Equality, Sexuality and White Privilege.

"This is a perfect time; that we can start to really look at ourselves in the mirror and fix what we're doing" says Burroughs as to why this production came to fruition for Teatro San Diego.

"I don't think there's ever a moment of too much activism. You as a person should be able to say whatever you want in your art." This approach to an existing song cycle gives Teatro San Diego's Songs For A New World, a unique perspective from the lens of the historically disenfranchised. "It is our desire that this cross section of art and purposeful social analysis, become a common practice for the sake of creating art that is relevant and impactful." remarks Catano.

The cast stars Mya Feiga, Sarah Marie Hernandez, Jarel Lewis, Chase Lowary, Vivan Romero and Annabell Walker. With music direction by William "BJ" Robinson, choreography by Alyssa "Ajay" Junious, scenic design by Reiko Huffman, costume design by Pamela Stompoly-Ericson and sound design by MaeAnn Ross.

Tickets are now available at www.TeatroSanDiego.org/Tickets.