The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Trojan Women: A Version translated from Euripides by emerita Distinguished Professor of Theatre and Classics Marianne McDonald, directed by emeritus Professor of Theatre Charlie Oates.

A kidnapped queen. A fatal heel. A hollow gift horse. The story of the Trojan War has been told and retold across time, as have the tragic and treacherous tales of the homecoming heroes, but what happened in between? Trojan Women follows the survivors, the women of Troy who watched their city burn and their loved ones butchered by the Greeks who now claim them as spoils of war. Queen Hecuba is at the center of a grieving camp, doling out comfort and harsh truths equally while the women await their fates. Meanwhile, the body count continues to climb and both victors and victims are forced to confront the face that allegedly launched a thousand ships and even more tragedies, the woman whose body was made into a battlefield without her consent. Watching over it all from their perch on Mount Olympus, the gods contemplate their destructive creations and reconsider their allegiances. Euripides penned the play for an Athenian audience thousands of years ago, but the horrors of war have not been lost to time, and truly "everyone loses." And what becomes of the spoils of war? In this adaptation by Professor Emerita Marianne McDonald, the war may have ended, but the battle over these women's agency has just begun.

The performance dates for Trojan Women are June 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 7:30pm PST, and June 5th at 2:00pm PST. Performances will be presented on our digital platform. Tickets are free of charge. More information can be found at: https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/trojan-women.html

The cast includes Lauren Choo (Helen), Rickie Emilie Farah (Hecuba), Angél Nieves (Talythbius), Sophia Casas (Casandra), Raina Duncan (Andromache), Stephen Lightfoot (Menelaus), Juliana Scheding (Athena/Chorus IV), Diego Castro (Poseidon), Ben Little (Paris/Soldier), Vita Muccia (Chorus I), Vanathi Sundararaman (Chorus II), Shelby Becker (Chorus III)

The creative team includes Marianne McDonald (Translator), Charlie Oates (Director), Emmalias (Assistant Director), Haïa Bchiri (Dramaturg), Tess Jordahl (Scenic Designer), Grace Wong and Jason Chien (Costume Designer), Shelby Thach (Lighting Designer), Hailey Brown (Sound Designer), Stella Hill (Assistant Lighting Designer), Joel Britt (Video Editor), Abigail Swinson (Production Stage Manager), Tyler Nii (Assistant Stage Manager/ Assistant Video Editor), Ruby Hays (Assistant Stage Manager), Nathan Coligado (Production Assistant)