Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents EPICENE: A QUEER EXTRAVAGANZA

Adapted from Ben Jonson's Epicoene, or The Silent Woman by Emmalias.

Feb. 23, 2021  

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents EPICENE: A QUEER EXTRAVAGANZA

The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Epicene: A Queer Extravaganza (sort of) by Ben Jonson, directed by Jesse Marchese, adapted from Ben Jonson's Epicoene, or The Silent Woman by Emmalias, Jesse Marchese, and the company.

A wicked and elaborate farce roaring with delicious surprise, Ben Jonson's Epicoene, or The Silent Woman (1609) tells the story of the aptly-named Morose, an old bachelor with a severe aversion to noise who marries a "silent woman" to deny his nephew a substantial inheritance. When the quiet lady turns out to be anything but, the stage is set for gender-bending and boisterous antics. With biting wit and sharp satire, Jonson explodes the sexual and gender binary. In our queer, irreverent, contemporary adaptation of the play, Jonson's radical, youthful, and anarchistic comedy is a biting takedown of stifling heteronormative values and a revolutionary celebration of all that is queer.

The performance dates for Epicene are March 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 pm PST and March 6th at 2:00pm PST. Performances will be presented live via Zoom. Tickets are free of charge. More information can be found at: https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/epicene.html

The cast includes Benjamin Little (Grossie Morosie), Juliana Scheding (Daphne), Amir-Ali Aftabi (Amir), Alex Savage (Truitt), Stephen Loftenses (Stephen/Epicene), Sophia Donner (J-Daw), Devin McKenna (Lacoste), Diego Gonzalez (Mr. Ambiguous), Alana Burgess (Mrs. Ambiguous), Haughty: Vrinda Moujan (Haughty), Hannah Clift (Bawdy), Brianna Maloney (Naughty), Naomi Louie (Slash), Linda Lucia (On Mute/Lucy)

The creative team includes Jesse Marchese (Director), Gillian Lelchuk (Production Stage Manager), Meghan Stern (ASM), Rickie Farah (ASM), Jonathan Fong (ASM), Kaitlyn Dunn (Set & Props), Grace Wong (Costumes), Stella Hill (Lighting), Caleb Foley (Sound), Emmalias (Dramaturgy), Jaz Johnson (Assistant Director), Rhett Salerno (Assistant Director).


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories
Patio Playhouse Community Theater Presents Zoom Reading of New Play KINGS AMONG MEN Photo

Patio Playhouse Community Theater Presents Zoom Reading of New Play KINGS AMONG MEN

San Diego REP Announces Hershey Felder, PUCCINI World Premiere Photo

San Diego REP Announces Hershey Felder, PUCCINI World Premiere

UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Photo

UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

BWW Interview: DeMilo Young Talks About the Importance of the Arts to the Goals of the BIP Photo

BWW Interview: DeMilo Young Talks About the Importance of the Arts to the Goals of the BIPOC SUPPORT FOUNDATION


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE BRIGHT STREAM Begins at Bolshoi Theatre This Month
  • Moscow Will Not Renew Kirill Serebrennikov's Contract as Director of the Gogol Center
  • Russian State Ballet and Opera House Comes to Dubai Opera For GISELLE
  • Bolshoi Presents LE CORSAIRE