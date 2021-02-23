The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Epicene: A Queer Extravaganza (sort of) by Ben Jonson, directed by Jesse Marchese, adapted from Ben Jonson's Epicoene, or The Silent Woman by Emmalias, Jesse Marchese, and the company.

A wicked and elaborate farce roaring with delicious surprise, Ben Jonson's Epicoene, or The Silent Woman (1609) tells the story of the aptly-named Morose, an old bachelor with a severe aversion to noise who marries a "silent woman" to deny his nephew a substantial inheritance. When the quiet lady turns out to be anything but, the stage is set for gender-bending and boisterous antics. With biting wit and sharp satire, Jonson explodes the sexual and gender binary. In our queer, irreverent, contemporary adaptation of the play, Jonson's radical, youthful, and anarchistic comedy is a biting takedown of stifling heteronormative values and a revolutionary celebration of all that is queer.

The performance dates for Epicene are March 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 pm PST and March 6th at 2:00pm PST. Performances will be presented live via Zoom. Tickets are free of charge. More information can be found at: https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/epicene.html

The cast includes Benjamin Little (Grossie Morosie), Juliana Scheding (Daphne), Amir-Ali Aftabi (Amir), Alex Savage (Truitt), Stephen Loftenses (Stephen/Epicene), Sophia Donner (J-Daw), Devin McKenna (Lacoste), Diego Gonzalez (Mr. Ambiguous), Alana Burgess (Mrs. Ambiguous), Haughty: Vrinda Moujan (Haughty), Hannah Clift (Bawdy), Brianna Maloney (Naughty), Naomi Louie (Slash), Linda Lucia (On Mute/Lucy)

The creative team includes Jesse Marchese (Director), Gillian Lelchuk (Production Stage Manager), Meghan Stern (ASM), Rickie Farah (ASM), Jonathan Fong (ASM), Kaitlyn Dunn (Set & Props), Grace Wong (Costumes), Stella Hill (Lighting), Caleb Foley (Sound), Emmalias (Dramaturgy), Jaz Johnson (Assistant Director), Rhett Salerno (Assistant Director).